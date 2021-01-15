E.There are cars that look gorgeous in photos and lose their attractiveness on the streets. And there is the new Kia Sorento. It breaks with the tradition of its predecessor, which has been in production since 2015, and initially frightened us with its forms stretched out as if from a weightlifting studio that tends to exaggerate, with the rear lights that tower up like an overstretched string of tendons, with a tongue in the color of the car that ends nowhere in the rear side window. The horizontal stretch of the front, how will it fit in with the vertical appearance of the rear?

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

After the Sorento first appeared live in front of the editorial building, we can state: in the original an exclamation mark, a surprisingly well-made one. The car looks burly but not intrusive, masculine but not clumsy, strong but not rowdy. The amazement continues after opening the doors, there is no smell of cheap plastic inside, as is often the case in cheap cars and was also the case in Kia earlier. Instead, a certain pleasure wafts through the room.

Eyes and hands are also pampered. The surfaces are finely clad and structured, the seats neatly patterned and framed by accurately placed seams, the material mix testifies to a remarkable sense of style that also meets European taste. This cannot be taken for granted for vehicles from the Far East. Although the Sorento is more American-oriented than the Ceed model, it is obviously paying off that Kia has a strong foothold in and around Frankfurt that not only takes care of sales, but also of the emotionality of a car.

A little more fits into the version with diesel engine

Long journeys are a pleasure in the front seats, in the second row it is quite easy to endure, in row three, despite the possibility of moving the chairs in front, fun is over. But at least she’s on board. So the Sorento becomes a seven-seater, at least for short distances, until the thrombosis strikes at the very back. The new legroom is made possible by the house’s fresh SUV platform. With almost unchanged external dimensions, it allows 35 millimeters more wheelbase, a more advantageous overall package and the more elongated bonnet, which is beneficial to the appearance. Although the interior and the third row of seats, which is 965 euros extra, has increased, there remains a neatly clad trunk with a decent volume. The version with diesel engine fits a little more, but there is also no lack of space in the version with hybrid drive. Loading is easy on the back, but head nuts are programmed on the tailgate that swings open too low.

The cockpit with its clearly legible pointers looks modern, without showing any space airs. Only yesterday they forgot the mileage or climate temperature reporting digits, as well as the brand logo, which is deplorably emblazoned on the impact pot like a relic from Billigheimer times – and will soon be changed. What a blessing, on the other hand, are the remaining toggle switches, for example for heating and cooling the seats, shimmering silvery and snapping cleanly. The various storage spaces are well thought out, and because a car cannot be networked enough, there are heaps of USB ports distributed across all spaces. In addition, a fine music system from Bose plays, it is really pleasant to travel in the new Sorento. This is also due to the extensive equipment. Even the basic Edition 7 model has LED headlights, a reversing camera, parking sensors and a traffic jam and lane departure warning system on board.