EFor some, a thick SUV is the epitome of the politically incorrect car – a lot of weight and space, high consumption and use of raw materials. And something like that is expensive too. On the other hand, an electric car is considered politically desirable and environmentally friendly. So can a big electric SUV be evil? At least the Kia EV 9 looks grim with the jagged daytime running lights. Otherwise, the Korean manufacturer goes out of its way to make its car look friendly green. Leather is replaced by vegan material, the plastics are made from recycled plastic and the colors are based on renewable raw materials. Nevertheless, the materials appear to be of high quality and the workmanship is impeccable.

From the outside, the first impression is that a ship is stranded on the street. This is less due to the more than five meters length and the roof edge at eye level than to the blocky nose, which looks as if the Kia wants to flatten the asphalt, then merges into angular side lines and ends in a massive rear. After a few days we found the design attractive, it is definitely striking. And it has its advantages if you sit inside, because the Kia is clearer than expected thanks to large glass surfaces, clear lines and a high seating position, and the standard glass sliding roof contributes to the airy impression.