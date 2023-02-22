NNew cars have big screens, drive more or less naturally and constantly warn you about something that you haven’t done wrong or don’t think you have done wrong by tugging and beeping. The Jeep Wrangler is a new car, reminiscent of an old time, which was a good one when man and machine still formed a special bond. He lets his driver feel every fiber. He also has a screen. It’s no different these days. Everything else works. Different.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

It’s worth just the metallic click of the closing doors with their external hinges, feast for the ears and eyes. The view falls across a vertical dashboard to a never-ending horizontal bonnet, which, with its mountains and valleys, points into the vastness in which the Jeep feels most at home. Generous seats are waiting in an upright position, they help to board the footboard and grab handle on the A-pillar, on which you can also do vigorous pull-ups. Switches, buttons, controls, everything clearly regulated and designed for grabbing, if you want to throw in the program for mud and gravel, take a course in one-armed snatching.