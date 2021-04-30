D.hat off-road vehicles have in common with paper handkerchiefs, a brand name can become a generic term. Jeep is like Tempo, although everyone knows, of course, that a Suzuki Jimny, for example, has nothing to do with the Willys MB from World War II. The true legacy of the first Jeep is called Wrangler, the concept is still the same, and Jeep has managed to cite the ancestor in design to this day.

This also applies a little to the softened models. The smallest of them is called Renegade, which means renegade. It has been around since 2014, but the new version as a plug-in hybrid, which enriched our test fleet in a dreary gray. The name has been cleverly chosen, because the Renegade is not a real Jeep, but grew on the platform of the Fiat 500 X and was created in cooperation between Italian and American engineers from the Fiat Chrysler Group. Incidentally, the American is produced in Italy, and exclusively. That doesn’t prevent it from wearing its own design and still passing through as a Jeep. This is made possible by a radiator grille at the front with wide vertical struts framed by two round headlights; at the rear, the square lights with the pithy X look just like the Wrangler. What’s in between is pretty angular.

The box shape has its advantages, because the automobile dwarf – everything clumps to four meters and a span – is almost larger on the inside than on the outside. The steeply positioned windows create a great feeling of space, and the headroom is also considerable, so that the passengers in the front feel like they are in a much larger car. At the back the impression would be the same if you didn’t have to put your legs somewhere. At the end there is even a usable trunk in which long objects can stand upright.









The good all-round visibility is clouded by the shadows that the thigh-thick A-pillars cast into the driver’s field of vision. In combination with the equally stable supports in the middle and at the back, a feeling of security is created on the other hand. If the load ever lands on the roof, it should be able to withstand the pressure, especially since more than two thirds of the body is made of high-strength steel. On top of that, the strong construction enables a removable two-part plastic roof, which is unfortunately only available at an additional cost. The interior is cozy, the driver relaxes on a comfortable seat with an electrically adjustable lumbar support and looks at the huge rear-view mirrors on the outside, which are of course too far back, as well as on the inside of the pretty fittings in padded plastic, nothing looks cheap or poorly made. The large display is finely integrated so that the heating of the seats and the large steering wheel with its thick rim has to be switched on, we forgive the Renegade, because the apps can be configured in such a way that they can be accessed without long fiddling. In general, the Renegade shines with a variety of setting options, the army of assistants can be disciplined so that you are not constantly jarred.