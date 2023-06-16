BSo far the development of the electric car has been quite one-sided. The majority of the vehicles on offer are more or less SUVs, with only a few exceptions confirming the rule. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of them. It is technically closely related to the Ioniq 5, but is not as tall, and it is 22 centimeters longer, stretching to 4.86 meters. One can speak of a four-door coupe sedan that runs flat to the rear, boasts a double spoiler at the rear and otherwise looks very futuristic. At 0.21, the drag coefficient is the best a Hyundai has ever had, and it probably ultimately contributes to the relatively low fuel consumption. The rear with its many vertical elements in the lower area is perhaps a bit thick in terms of design.

But only a narrow flap opens for this, the car has a separate trunk, which with a volume of 401 liters is too small for a vehicle of this size. After all, it can be expanded, the rear seat backrest is divided asymmetrically, after folding it down by pulling on two levers in the trunk, there is an immense length for narrow things of around 1.90 meters. There is no practical hatch for skis. The 1.90 let you guess that it is princely in the rear, and that’s the way it is. It’s great for lodging, the legs can be crossed, it just sits a little flat, and if you’re taller than 1.86 meters, you hit your head.