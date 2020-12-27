M.some prejudices persist, while others do not dissolve over time. Cars from Korea were once considered cheap, a bit old-fashioned and lagging behind in terms of technology. Today they are collecting first prices in design, have caught up with the competition in terms of workmanship and performance and are selling like locust paper in the pandemic, even though they are no longer cheap.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

On top of that, the compact Hyundai i30 is not even Korean, it rolls off the assembly line in Nošovice in the Czech Republic and is therefore more European than some of its colleagues in the Golf class. The fact that the Group’s completely revised bread-and-butter model looks so smart is a result of clever strategy. The Koreans have the lines drawn by specialists from abroad, the design center is in Rüsselsheim.

The result is a flat wedge with a gentle curve around the waist and a striking face, which the narrow LED headlights, the wide radiator grille and the large air inlets give it a sporty look. In terms of the target group, however, the design is not quite as sharp as that of the recently introduced smaller i20. The rear part is also handsome, but we also know something similar from Japan.

The rear window could be bigger

The calm line continues inside, albeit with a lot of hard plastic, but first we note that the door slams shut with a full pop, without anything rattling. The driver sinks into a comfortable armchair with pronounced cheeks and feels comfortable there. The seat package, together with the metallic paintwork, is the only extra of the test car that is subject to a surcharge.In addition to electrical adjustment including lumbar support, memory function and entry aid, the seat offers its driver three-stage cooling in addition to heating. Thanks to the generous glass surfaces, the all-round view is better than in some competitors, but the rear window should be larger. There is also space for long drivers, and even on the divisible rear bench seat, people with a guard don’t bump their heads on the headliner.

Behind it there is a cargo area of ​​slightly above average size, but when the backrests are folded down, the area is not level and the loading sill is a bit high. The operation gets full marks from us, all functions are immediately accessible without first studying the thick operating instructions, the most important can be called up by simply pressing the large buttons.

Since there are hardly any cars with analogue instruments, we have to make friends with the digital ones, and with the nicely designed asymmetrical displays in the i30, this succeeds quickly. The central touchscreen is huge and its image is sharp. The fact that the developers have thought is shown in a number of loving details. The navigation system differentiates between petrol stations directly on the route and away from it, and it uses a bell to indicate special danger spots; as long as you are too fast, a ping sounds. For the mobile phone there is inductive charging and an app with which information can be called up remotely and functions can be controlled. The rear-view mirrors swivel to the rear wheels when reversing, but the highlight is the atmospheric background, which can be called up via the audio system – such as the sound of the sea or the crackling of a fireplace. So that the driver does not fall asleep from sheer relaxation, an assistant watches over him and shows what he thinks is the remaining attention.