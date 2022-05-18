Anyone who compresses three drives into one must have a certain amount of specialist knowledge. And the desire to combine everyday life with frugality. Alright. But momentum falls by the wayside.

Dhe pleasure in the Gallic village always deserves sympathy. Located in Japan, this one is known for rock-solid lawnmowers, a futuristic private jet, and cars with origami seats. Honda needs half a dozen diagrams for its new drive, and the layman still doesn’t understand it. He sits down, for example in the new Crossover HRV, simply drives off and enjoys the smooth ride.

Up to the first motorway exit, where sensitive natures worry about the health of the machine and wonder if a chain has jumped off the sprocket. Of course she isn’t. Honda has sworn off the diesel engine and isn’t quite up to speed on all-electric just yet, so some power goes into a three-speed drivetrain they call the E HEV. In most cases, the electric motor is responsible for propulsion. Since its battery has a manageable capacity, the memory has to be refilled regularly. The internal combustion engine in the guise of a generator is responsible for this, Honda describes the stationary operation of the petrol engine as particularly efficient.