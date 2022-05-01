RIf viewers were still struck by the unusual shape of the first modern Sportster when they first saw the Harley-Davidson Sportster S last summer, the second model that now follows appears less irritating. The silhouette of the Nightster releases memories of stylistic elements to which the Sportster friends had become accustomed: the short fender at the rear with the standing license plate, the individual seat, the clearly visible stereo spring struts, the small tank or the small panel around the round headlights. All of these details, of course finely modified and mostly in black, can be found on the Nightster. The two-cylinder engine, on the other hand, comes from the other star: water-cooled, 60 degree cylinder angle, without corners and edges and also without chrome trim. All cast material, gray, black, somehow synthetic looking, plus plenty of plastic, hoses, cables. Instead of 1202 cubic centimeters as in the popular Fourty-Eight, only 975 cubic centimetres, but 90 hp instead of 67.

At first glance, the Nightster appears reduced, clean and unadorned. For “the perfect entry into the Harley-Davidson brand”, as the press release postulates, the price of 14,995 euros plus delivery costs seems relatively high; the Sportster S costs just 1,000 euros more, the Fourty-Eight quoted was available from 12,475 euros in the last year of production, 2020. And among them there was the simple Sportster 883. The Nightster with its 975 cubic centimeters is only close in displacement.

The Revolution Max 975T, developed from the large water-cooled V2 of the Sportster S (1250 cc, 122 hp), operates in a different world: 90 hp/66 kW at 7500 rpm is the maximum output, and the maximum torque is 95 Nm at 5750 rpm. specified. There’s something. Below, despite a variable control option for the four intake valves, in a moderate, easily controllable form, on top vehemently. The 180 km/h fast Nightster is not a child of sadness. Unlike the S sister, she needs speed for sports, but she can also go for a stroll.









Harley Nightster



The Nightster is an easy-to-handle motorbike: the comfortable seat at a height of just 700 millimeters is easy to reach, the knee angle is relaxed, the handlebars, which are not excessively wide, are easy to grip, and the clutch and brakes don’t require paws. For an entry-level model, which the Nightster is supposed to represent, its equipment with traction control, three riding modes and LED lighting is okay all round, but rather economical for 15,000 euros: no TFT display, no smartphone integration, just a pure bike. With amazement you look for the fuel filler cap, but you can find it under the folded-up driver’s seat; the dummy tank made of sturdy sheet metal protects the airbox and parts of the electronics.







The fact that the optional two-seater Nightster belongs to a new Harley generation is something that the driver can tell as soon as he gets up from the side stand: only 221 kilograms unladen weight is a good 30 kilograms less than before. It is correspondingly easy to drive, swinging casually and cleanly through the curves until the notches scratch. That’s medium late by Harley standards, but objectively it’s rather early. In any case, she is agile. Both the Showa front telescopic fork and the two spring struts act in a comfort-oriented manner, the suspension quality is far above that of the robust Sportster S. The three driving modes are widely spread. In “Sport” the Nightster hits the gas almost venomously, in “Road” precisely and in “Rain” very moderately – about 15 percent of the power is also cut here.

The Nightster, also with 35 kW/48 hp for the A2 driving license, will be available in German dealerships in April. All black of course; if you want a touch of gray or red, order the airbox cover in Gunship Gray or Redline Red. Entry to the “Instrument of Impression” is 280 euros; as usual with Harley, there are countless other temptations.





