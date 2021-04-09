Into the doll’s house, the Ford Nugget is comfortable for two people and, if necessary, is also good for four. It looks inconspicuous from the outside, fits into many parking garages and drives like any transit. But it is not cheap.

GYou can look for old pieces anywhere, just not find them. According to reports, the largest ever recovered weighed 72 kilos, that was in Australia and a century and a half ago. But you can buy nuggets, for example from Ford, and at comparatively low prices of around 55,000 euros you can even get a piece of almost two and a half tons there, in which five people can drive and four can stay overnight.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

This is made possible by Westfalia, a company specializing in the expansion of motorhomes, which has given the Ford Transit a smart interior. These beginnings go back to 1986, at that time still with a spirit stove, and the latest product of constant improvements was a guest in the editorial office for a while. Or vice versa, because in the golden doll’s house you can live happily in the smallest of spaces. A few decades ago, the dream of sleepless nights was a VW Bulli with a folding roof, which then became a Hanomag with self-assembly. Now, with a little sadness, the editor stands on a short ladder and resolutely enters the bed under the lifted headliner, with the work surface in the kitchen corner serving as the top step.