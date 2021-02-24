D.he automotive world is in disarray. That may be because, apart from the Federal Chancellor, not every decision-maker thinks or likes to think things from the end. The result is that unrealistic standard specifications for the consumption of gasoline and diesel engines have been replaced by more realistic ones, only to be replaced by unrealistic ones again under the electric mobility timetable. Companies react entrepreneurially to political guidelines, which in the case of Ford leads to absurdity. The Americans bring a 5-meter SUV called the Explorer to Europe because it has a plug-in hybrid drive with standardized consumption and therefore has a beneficial effect on the calculation of the fleet average. Before someone shouts “stop the fraudster”: if you regularly charge the car as intended and drive mainly short distances electrically, you actually hardly burn any fossil fuel. If you don’t, take out a subscription with the gas station attendant.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

One might get the idea that economical diesels are an alternative, possibly a good one. A friend writes to us after every test of hybrids and electric cars with disbelief, he drives his Ford Kuga Diesel with 6.4 liters. But because the course has been set as it is, and the departure from oil exploration for the purpose of getting around in cars is becoming a political and social consensus, the electric car is making its way. Ford wouldn’t be Ford if the inventor of mass production didn’t have an answer.

It’s called neither Model T like Transformation nor Model E like Elektro, but similarly connects history and future. The group has decided to put its Mustang brand, which stands for freedom and sound, into the race. Mach E is the addition that should signal departure. At first glance, that only works halfway. “Now it’s time to get down to the myths,” says the employee who receives the test car at our security center, and he looks uncomfortable.

The lane departure warning system is overly nervous

The Mustang Mach E is what is called an SUV coupe these days. The outer shape flatters the eye, the inner the legroom. Only the thigh support at the back is short. There are five seats, four of which are full. The term drive-in cinema takes on a new meaning for the driver and his companions. In the middle is a screen in canvas format, which satisfies the drive for play and information. The only rotary control responsible for regulating the radio volume looks as if it were built into it by chance, but it is practical to use. In the driver’s field of vision, a significantly smaller, second screen serves to display messages on range and speed. The systems start up slowly in the cold, but then remain reliably on the air. The lane departure warning system, which is constantly tugging at the steering wheel, is overly nervous. Fortunately, there is a button to switch it off, which is recommended for every start-up process.