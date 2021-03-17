D.he new Explorer immediately puzzles us: How can such a dream get safely through the winding driveway to the parking space? Parking garages are the natural enemy of the big Ford, wherever it finally stands, two small cars can fit. And what some readers will immediately hold against us, experience teaches: People, you cheer the wrong cars, no one needs this tank, too big, too dangerous for others and too drunk, something like that should be forbidden, humanity should drive small cars.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

It is not up to the tester to decide who may need what, but rather to convey driving impressions. Looked at soberly, there are apparently a number of customers for such vehicles, after all, Ford has sold eight million of them since the Explorer was introduced two decades ago. In Europe it is the top model in the range. So let’s get in, after we’ve finished the tour around the car and found the shape to be quite acceptable. The seats have been pulled back politely, the steering wheel is up, and the driver has a feeling of space like in a cathedral. He can leave the cylinder open; the space to the side is apparently designed for the overweight half of the American people.

Since we’re talking about this, let’s rave about the seating: Not only is the warmth set in three stages, but also the cooling, and the spine support can be adjusted in three separate parts. It has to be like this, the three levels are needed for the massage functions. There is also three storage options so that the driver can find his position again. This also has disadvantages, the many electric motors – steering wheel, sunroof and much more are added – drive the weight to two and a half tons. And the price, which can be found in a pleasantly short list – there is only the standard version ST for exactly 76,000 euros, which has all this and much more, as well as the Platinum, which is pimped up with leather and wood, for exactly one thousand.

Playground for two St. Bernard dogs

That’s a lot of money, even if the lavish equipment puts the price into perspective, what do you get for it? First of all, a lot of space, also on the three back seats between all kinds of shelves and sockets, the right and left can be moved backwards, and even behind on the third bench two people can still sit relaxed, if their legs are not too long and flexible enough are to get there. Behind it there is a useful trunk, which expands into a playground for two St. Bernard dogs when the third row is electrically lowered to the surface, three dogs can play the trip to Jerusalem as soon as the second row is also folded down. Or two basketball players spend the night there on a flat surface.

The driver enjoys the best all-round visibility, but the drivers of flat cars see nothing in front of them but a large SUV. He looks at a friendly ambience that doesn’t contain as much chrome as one might expect from an American, and at a portrait-format screen that displays flawlessly, but is attached too far back so that the view sweeps across it at an angle. The workmanship makes a serious impression, with a few restrictions: the door handles are gakelig, and the lid under which the charging cables are hidden looks like being thrown into the trunk. The wobbly flap for the charging connection did not want to open, and the electric rear door on the test vehicle also occasionally refused to respond to the kick under the apron.