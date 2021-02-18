D.he year 2021, which is beginning to be excruciatingly slow, will see a very nimble SUV. The first from Ferrari, Purosangue should be called. If you don’t want to imagine that in your dreams, look at the successes from Porsche to Lamborghini to Aston Martin. So we fear with anticipation that we too will like the Italian thoroughbred. For Ferrari, nothing less than a myth is at stake. It is scratched by the failures in Formula 1, where drivers of the red racers from Maranello only know the victorious crossing of the finish line from stories, but the exhausts of the Mercedes racing car all the better.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

And yet there is no greater fascination to read from numerous reactions during our test drives. The most beautiful: From the motorway entrance we overtake a 7.5-ton truck with the grace of the effortlessly galloping racehorse. The driver sticks his thumb out of the window and honks a fanfare.

The test car is sky blue. A GT. So neither the brand-typical red nor a super sports car on the last groove. It takes up historical roots and at the same time shows that Ferrari doesn’t just rely on a horse. Just as the SUV is supposed to attract a new group of buyers, so GT appeal to their customers. Ferrari would have had names ready, Mondial or Portofino Coupé maybe, but opted for the eternal city. The word Roma resonates with the ravishing sound of the V8, it echoes over the cobblestones of the Colosseo, and the memory of the lusty heat of the Roman night fills longing for travel without borders.









The esthete approaches the Roma from behind. The rear with the narrowest LED lights since the invention of the spaghetti is a pleasure, clean, erotic. Eye and hand do not want to leave him anymore. The invisibly embedded spoiler turns into the wind at higher speeds so that the nimble company does not become a limited liability. Four tailpipes mark the espresso-rich conclusion. The front is more like love at second sight, the shark greets a little awkwardly. On the street, the face looks more appropriate than on photos, and the subtle overall appearance remains a feast for the senses.

In the stylishly designed and wonderfully fragrant interior, the Italians just carry on. And they play a trump card. While Audi is visible in the Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz in the Aston Martin, Ferrari is Ferrari. With verve verging on exuberance, they plunge into digital instruments including a second screen for the passenger. The pilot and copilot are separated by a high center console in which the control center is embedded as well as a kind of iPad mini to control the internal climate. Except for the central nozzle that blows in the face, everything is well thought out. The main screen is speedometer and tachometer and navigation in one and much more. The reversing camera, which is essential because of the poor view to the rear, also shows its pictures here. The information is so abundant that we have given up trying to capture it all. Switching to speech recognition is not a solution. She does not understand any living language and often jumps in confused questioning suddenly, as if she had drunk an Averna too much.