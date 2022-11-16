Ferrari is a dream for many. The sports cars from Maranello are wonderful cars, simply beautiful, damn fast, but expensive. And sometimes electric. For 17 kilometers.

WProbably no car brand arouses more emotions than Ferrari, neither does Rolls-Royce. On a Saturday afternoon in downtown Frankfurt, smartphones are being stretched out everywhere to snap the red racer. This is called car spotting. And all admirers are amazed because the Ferrari stalks through the city almost silently. Yes, this Ferrari 296 GTB can drive purely electrically. As they say, 25 kilometers away. We never got past 17.

A colleague said the Ferrari 296 GTB was the most beautiful plug-in hybrid in the world. He’s right, even if Ferrari wasn’t concerned with silent driving during development, but more with giving the built-in V6 cylinder additional power with the additional electric motor. It has a displacement of almost three liters and its cylinders are at a 120-degree angle to one another. It is the first V6 in a Ferrari, but it does not have to hide behind the V8 and V12 cars in terms of performance. If only because thanks to the electric motor not only 663 hp, but in combination 830 hp are available. The maximum torque increases from 740 to 900 Newton meters.