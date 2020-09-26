E.Electric mountain bikes have been a regular guest in the editorial team for years. We rocked them out of boxes and put them back in, forcing them in elevators and cars. The road bike-tested author is suffering from heavy and unwieldy things, and her aversion to motorization in the cycling scene is correspondingly high. Despite or because of this basic attitude, we wanted to try an electrically assisted racing bike. The new Scott Addict E-Ride comes in handy. A racing bike is purely a piece of sports equipment. Electric assistance sounds absurd to most cyclists. And yet more and more manufacturers are bringing such variants onto the market.

The design of the E-Ride is based closely on the RC Pro known from the Tour de France. In terms of geometry, it differs marginally due to a longer wheelbase and a slightly longer head tube. At first glance, it is not clear whether it is the classic or the electric version. Only the control unit in the top tube and the hub motor in the rear wheel give an idea of ​​the specialty. The motor is concealed by the sprocket set and the disc brake, the battery is hidden in the down tube. The top model was put to the test in an iridescent multicolor paintwork, which changes from purple to greenish depending on the incidence of light and viewing angle. Complete with Shimano Dura Ace equipment, including electronic gearshift. In size S, the bike weighs 11 kilograms when ready to ride with pedals and its own saddle. This is a lot more than a conventional racing bike, but pleasantly light compared to other electric racing bikes. As soon as you are in the saddle, weight is no longer an issue. Not only the aerodynamic optimization of the carbon frame and the high profile rims from the company’s own component manufacturer Syncros contribute to this. The Syncros handlebar with the integrated stem is also designed for aerodynamics. Grippy and stable, it is also an eye-catcher. All cables are laid inside and only emerge again at the chain stay, so that the bike makes an aesthetic and tidy impression overall.