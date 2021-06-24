D.he Vässla Bike is a two-wheeler. Is it more precise? Difficult. Electric bike without pedals would fit. But also electric scooter with seat. For the legislator, it is definitely a bicycle with an auxiliary motor, i.e. a moped, because it only goes a maximum of 25 km / h. As such, it must be insured, a helmet is compulsory, and only those who have a car or moped driver’s license are allowed to get on. Then the Vässla Bike is an electric moped.

This must first be switched on using a button on the side of the frame. This means that the front light starts to shine first. But you can only drive off when the button on a mini-screen is pressed a little longer. There you can see how many kilometers you have already been on the road, how much the battery still has and how fast you are. Three maximum speeds can be set – even while driving: 15, 20 and 25 km / h.

The fastest is still too slow in city traffic. In Frankfurt city traffic, moped drivers cannot swim in the river like faster mopeds and are also not allowed to use the cycle paths. So a narrow corridor remains on the street. At least you pull away the cyclists for the first few meters with the Vässla Bike when the traffic light turns green. In contrast to electric scooter drivers, you can accelerate directly.









Once you have reached a speed of 25 km / h, which is brisk, you stay there most of the time. The climbs in Frankfurt rarely reduce the top speed. Every now and then the 24 appears on the display. Unfortunately, the number is not changing downhill either. Then the 450 watt motor brakes in order to stubbornly keep the top speed of 25 km / h. Since it is incapable of recuperation, you do not even gain energy.

The manufacturer’s statement that a charge of the lithium-ion battery with 690 watt hours is enough for 40 kilometers fits pretty well. Towards the end, the almost empty battery becomes noticeable with a weaker suit. At four percent it was over. To charge the battery, you unlock the lock below the seat, fold the seat up and pull the rod-shaped, 3.5 kilogram battery out of the frame. It is fully charged again in just over four hours at the socket.

It’s fun to drive through town on the Vässla, which weighs 25.5 kilograms. The seat is comfortable and has good suspension. The brakes grip reliably. Due to the design, short turns can only be achieved by aligning the handlebars, not from the hip. What Vässla could improve on are the foldable footrests that do not lock into place when extended. A blinker would also be an advantage. Because with an outstretched arm you can’t turn corners as safely as with a bicycle. If you like the rather unknown type of electric moped, the Vässla Bike is a high-quality, stylish specimen for 2000 euros. Even if the rear wheel can be folded in by removing the bolt of the shock absorber, it can be stowed in a few trunk compartments.