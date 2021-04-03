W.hen a motorcycle is called a monster, it arouses certain expectations. You get ready for something that has nothing to do with good manners and friendliness. It sounds more like a case for the ethics committee and the Leopoldina.

Since Ducati launched the Monster 900 in 1993 as the founder of a series of uncovered machines with a sporty attitude, a good 350,000 units have been produced, more than any other model family from the Bologna-based company. In the course of time all possible monster variations appeared, always with a two-cylinder V-engine, but in different displacement classes, sometimes air-cooled, sometimes water-cooled, with various additional names in the name.

Now there is only one monster left. Your name: Monster, nothing else, no further abbreviation, no engine size. Unofficially, in the Borgo Panigale plant, where all the Ducatis are made, people speak of the Monster Ristretto, based on the small, highly concentrated shot of espresso, which for Central Europeans is like a direct injection into the bloodstream. A wake-up signal at the right time, so to speak. Because recently Ducati’s monster department no longer appeared wide awake, technically not quite up to date.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



Ducati monster





Radical changes led to the monster of the year 2021. The aim is to open up broader target groups, on the one hand to attract experienced motorcyclists and on the other hand to appeal to less experienced ones, and not to intimidate petite women or beginners. The Testastretta twin-cylinder, traditionally arranged in an L-shape, with 937 cubic centimeters of displacement is a board, provides 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Newton meters at 6500 rpm, plus boisterous boom on request and pressure from speed lows like the monster that has been replaced 821 did not come about like this. But the engine has nothing quick-tempered or sneaky about it, instead it pleases with direct, smooth throttle response, fine controllability of the power and problem-free drivability with a gentle approach.

A version with 35 kW for the A2 driver’s license is available, which fits the strategy with which Monster lures newcomers and youngsters. The long-term exhausting seating arrangement of the old monsters turned into a comfortable one with less weight on the wrists and pleasant knee and hip angles. The narrow waist of the machine makes it easier for the feet to come into contact with the ground, the seat height of 820 millimeters can be reduced to 800 with a lower cushion and to 775 millimeters by lowering the chassis. The adjustment range of the levers for the clutch and front brake covers everything from a gentle hand to a paw, the formerly lush turning circle has been reduced.

Handiness and agility benefited

The revision – strictly speaking, it is a new design – the monster looks purposeful and well thought out. An essential point: the downright sensational weight loss of 18 to 188 kilograms ready to drive. Handiness and agility benefited without a lack of stability to complain about. The new one takes corners and bends without tilting, which is probably also due to the fact that Ducati did not look at the penny when choosing Pirelli tires. A stretching of the maintenance intervals, improvement of the maintenance friendliness and reduction of the workshop costs were further goals of the developers.

For all of this, they dared to slaughter sacred cows, sacrificing a real character trait with the tubular space frame. The load-bearing function is carried out by the engine itself, to which an aluminum component is screwed at the front as a connection to the steering head and a plastic subframe at the rear, similar to how it was introduced a few years ago with the Panigale racing motorcycle. History is also the spectacular winding manifold of earlier monster models. The current, simple design has many functional advantages, it is said. On the right-hand side of the engine, the beholder’s gaze falls on some plastic panels that one would like to think of without, and on the opposite side, on a rustic-looking tubing. The chassis is finely balanced, the braking system competent. After our test lap, the on-board computer showed a consumption of around five liters per 100 kilometers.

Friends of tradition ask: How much original monster is there? Is such a friendly monster still a monster? We think so. The 14-liter fuel tank still has the typical bison back shape, the flat-nose round headlights – now equipped with eye-catching LED daytime running lights – are still there, as is the monster silhouette on the side. Above all, however, the desmodromic control of the two-cylinder with its cheerful, but not intrusively loud bollern, with its inimitable drumming that carries over into the buttocks, ensures that the new monster is what a Ducati has to be: a lifeblood – Motorcycle.

Which has just arrived in 2021, can be recognized by the lean ABS and traction control, the shift assistant for clutchless gear changes, several driving modes, launch and wheelie control, 4.3-inch color screen, smartphone connection – all as standard, which also applies to the flashing lights in the style of the parent company Audi. Another novelty, a sign that Ducati is breaking new ground with its Monster. It is probably the right one. It leads to 11,290 euros plus 305 euros for ancillary costs. The motorcycle is comparatively expensive. However, nobody has ever bought a Ducati because it is cheap. In this respect the tradition is preserved.