F.Last year, German customers bought cars from Romania like crazy. Driven by good, but less spectacular Renault high-volume technology, cleverly advertised by a former Bayern footballer, built by a company that nobody in the West knew before the fall of the Wall: Dacia screwed outdated Renault models into ugly vehicles behind the Iron Curtain. When the curtain was raised, the pragmatic French were there in 1998 with charm, millions and the right concept, and the inexorable rise of the discount car began.

Dacia took 13th place among new vehicle registrations in Germany in 2019, with 8035 units sold, actively behind Toyota and Fiat, well ahead of Peugeot, Mazda, Kia and Volvo, well ahead of Mini and Honda and Tesla and the other prestigious ones Marken: Admittedly, this success wasn’t a coincidence, there are several good reasons for it.

Dacia cars are what VW boss Diess would like to have in the group and what he had planned his Czech branch for. The French Romanians’ recipe for success has not changed for 22 years: high-flyer Dacia operates with a certain audacity in the cheap segment, flirts with chutzpah on the list of a clientele without brand pretension and uses conceptual cleverness as well as cost advantages and modular synergies. In the cleverly composed Dacia model mix, the Duster leads on the German market, a compact SUV whose unrivaled low prices start at around 12,000 euros, but which many customers like to feed up to 20,000 euros. The cheap car quickly defines its new status without any status fuss: sensible driving in a trendy SUV, but with cream please.

Still underestimated on the German market, but emerging strongly in the family vehicle class, there is now another Dacia: We have devoted ourselves to the pragmatic Lodgy (read: Lotschi), dispensing with dashing test, sports and high-tech cars, fulfilled by Suspicion about the prices starting at around 12,000 euros: Can there even be a four and a half meter long family van for this comparatively small amount of money that is not baked together from plastic and elastane? The answer is a simple and resounding yes.

Like the rise of the brand, it all starts with the price. In conjunction with the Stepway Plus equipment level, the test car cost just under 16,000 euros – a good bit of money after all. But you can live with that in view of the overall package, the comfort and safety list is sufficiently lavish, but the red pencil shimmers through for a top version, especially in the details: The manual air conditioning requires constant attention over long distances; Doors open and close at the push of a button, but the ignition key with a bare goatee is an antique; behind the flap in the side rear lurks a twist-lock tank cap from the childhood of the automobile; Plastics for dashboards and panels have a hard and repellent effect, perhaps the entire interior of the car is actually washable; the windshield wipers work with insufficient pressure and streak; manual seat adjustment is stiff and sometimes jams. But there is no shortage of shelves and there is no complaint about the workmanship. The idea of ​​constantly being confronted with the cheap quality is not confirmed.