Originally the sporty offshoot of Seat, Cupra has long since become an independent, extremely successful brand. Sportiness is still the top priority. The Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZ Cup 2.0 TSI 4-Drive impressively shows how the rather tame Seat Leon can be transformed into a hot-blooded sports station wagon. Before the Spanish lion is given a facelift in the next few days, the most powerful Leon in the current model range is hidden behind the cumbersome name. VZ stands for the Spanish “veloz”, which means fast, and the name says it all.