A.n some small spinning mills are remembered for a lifetime. So the author of these lines was pushed aside by a flasher fetishist on the autobahn a good four decades ago. He took up the chase in his tiny vehicle and politely, but in vain, asked for a few kilometers to clear the left lane at Tacho 200 using the blinker. Back then it was an insane pace, the inconspicuous Simca was used as a motorsport device – not everyone has that.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Today nobody is surprised by fast small cars; those looking for something special can only find it in exotic cars that hardly anyone knows, but they are often not suitable for everyday use. Unless he takes a closer look at the Cupra Formentor. The sporty SUV Coupé hides high-volume technology from the Volkswagen Group under the dress tailored by Seat. This garners admiring glances at petrol stations and parking lots and ensures entertaining discussions: Is that an Italian? To describe the swing in the forms, we prefer to leave here, let’s just say, most of them find it damn sexy.

It starts with the copper-colored and very dominant logo made up of two intertwined “Cs” – it is supposed to be a kind of tribal symbol, we can see a resolutely gripping glue clamp in it. There is a sharp edge along the car, and creases can also be found on the bonnet. The driver feels like Evelyn Hamann, who stares at the noodle in Loriot’s face with fascination.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



Cupra Formentor





And because we’re already sitting in it: The chairs are flawless, comfortable with good lateral guidance and memory function. Everything fits, looks friendly and is neatly processed. Then the eye falls on the leather steering wheel: rich Cupra logo on a matt carbon surface and two buttons as thick as euro coins, one for starting, the other with the Cupra logo for changing the driving programs, we’ll get to that later. And not a blatant blind spot warning in the mirror, but a delicate stripe in the door. How nice.

Passengers can expect a lot of legroom

So nothing but small cries of pleasure about the design? Not quite. The rearview mirrors are too small. So are the windows. Flattening the roof of an SUV is somehow nonsensical, after all, the attraction lies in the fact that the driver sits higher and sees a lot. This is a sporty station wagon, it sells better as an “SUV”. The picture from the rear view camera is disappointing. Air valves that open and control at the same time are impractical. The shift paddles on the steering wheel are too far away. And, because we have just praised the buttons on it: Far too much runs across the display for our taste, at least it is large and reacts quickly.

But there is plenty of space, even upstairs and in the back seats, and passengers can expect plenty of legroom there. The trunk is enough for a family vacation, but the surface is not completely flat when the backrest is folded down. The flap of our specimen did not always open as planned when it swings open, but then it is pleasantly high.