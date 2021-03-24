C.adillac is having a hard time on the German market. The luxury brand, which belongs to the General Motors Reich, no longer has a home in Europe after its sister company Opel was sold to Peugeot. The models CTS, CT5, CT6, XT5 and the huge Escalade were withdrawn from the market together with the Chevrolet Camaro last year after more or less tentative attempts to market the American cars on their own. But you still have an iron in the fire: the Cadillac XT4, which is currently sold in Germany by only eleven dealers who are also responsible for the Corvette. Seen in this way, these are the remnants of the former GM glory in Europe.

But the XT4 definitely deserves attention. With a length of 4.60 meters, it can be classified in the middle class, there is plenty of space, both in the front and on the back seat and in the 637-liter trunk. All of this is packaged in a really stylish shell, and the lighting design, both in front and in the back, is unusual. The XT4 stands out from the crowd and is sure to appeal to everyone who wants to drive an SUV that you really don’t see on every corner.

But could you take the risk? Disregarding the expected depreciation, the XT4 is a competitive car. And not just because of the good space and the successful design. First of all, the processing quality is on a level that is not known from American cars. In addition, the scope of equipment is very high, also in terms of assistance systems.









The Cadillac has everything that is important: head-up display, camera-based interior mirror, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian warning, emergency braking system, blind spot warning and so on. However, the Caddy warns of possible collisions very early on, and the lane departure warning system is sometimes annoying, but can be switched off at the push of a button. In any case, the XT4 is fortunately not very digital. The instruments are physically there, and there are buttons for everything important, including how quickly and how high the electric tailgate should open.

The gently shifting automatic system has no less than nine gears, and the all-wheel drive system deserves a closer look: As a rule, the front wheels are driven, and after preselecting at the push of a button, the rear axle is included in the power distribution via three clutches. One clutch completely separates the axle in 2WD mode, two further clutches replace the rear axle differential, and the torque is selectively allocated to the wheels. That works fine, the XT4 is a very active car and not a sluggish American box, as is otherwise known. In addition, the electric power steering works very precisely.

The new 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, which offers 230 hp and a decent 350 Newton meters of maximum torque, fits in well with the overall picture. It now appears alongside the diesel of the same size (174 PS / 381 Nm) as a further variant, so to speak. At the top a regulated 210 km / h are possible, the sprint from standstill to 100 km / h can take place in 8.3 seconds. As “Premium Luxury”, the diesel and the gasoline engine have exactly the same price at 47,580 euros, only the gasoline engine is available in a slimmed down basic version (but with AWD) for 39,990 euros.

As much as we liked the XT4, the high fuel consumption of 11.7 liters of super per 100 kilometers on average costs a lot of sympathy. If you chase the car, you can even get close to 14 liters. Then maybe take the diesel, which is supposed to be a rough fellow. Or wait for the large, fully electric Lyriq, which will be the next Cadillac model to try its luck in Europe in 2022.