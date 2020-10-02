I.In Milwaukee you are probably annoyed that you didn’t figure it out yourself. Rock and Roll are the driving modes of the new R 18 with which BMW wants to conquer the cruiser market dominated by Harley-Davidson. Not road and dynamic, like boring, not urban and sport, yawn, but rock and roll. Damn! The Germans come along with this wheat beer boom and come up with something brilliant!

What outsiders often do not suspect: There are some wild types in the BMW Group – some only inside, others also outside – with sympathy for the freaks of the custom scene and a strong quirk for history. A few years ago, some of them stood in the company’s own storage facility for motorcycles from all eras, pondering in front of a BMW R 5. To transfer this beautiful machine from 1936 into the modern age seemed to them to be a task that absolutely had to be devoted to.

This is how it happened, because the idea fit in well with the general enthusiasm for retro, the ambitious growth strategy of the BMW motorcycle department and the plans to re-enter the cruiser segment, in which the joy of driving is by no means defined solely by technology. With the classic-style R nine T from 2013, the Munich-based company had already demonstrated that they not only know their minds, but also their hearts and minds. Up until then, some had doubted it. The economically and emotionally successful R nine T rolled out the carpet for the R 18.

Much has been written about this R 18, even before anyone outside the BMW universe came into contact with it. We have also dealt extensively with it. The manufacturer left out details in bits and pieces, but important questions could not yet be answered. How is she driving? How does it sound? How do you sit on it? Is it worth around 22,500 euros as a “First Edition” with upscale standard equipment, and does it still make sense in these times to show up on a motorcycle powered by the thickest two-cylinder boxer ever unleashed on mankind? Nothing electro. Displacement!

A dimension would fit into the cylinder bores on the left and right. In the times of the Oktoberfest blues this is no consolation, but it is interesting information. The snack could be served on the monstrous cylinders. Depending on where you look at the engine, you can see a cooling fin artwork to adore, a monument in honor of the internal combustion engine or the largest breasts in the motorcycle universe.

As a reminder: 1802 cubic centimeters displacement, more than 150 Nm between 2000 and 4000 revolutions, maximum 158 Nm at 3000 rpm, 91 hp at 4750 rpm, air / oil cooling, top speed “over 180 km / h”. And: rigid frame look, openly rotating cardan shaft, R-5 drop tank upscaled to R-18 format, white double lining on black paint, wire-spoke wheels, invisibly arranged cables and lines, lots of chrome, basic construction that is easy to convert. Plus lots of accessories and special equipment to customize. What is missing: fuel gauge and cruise control.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



BMW R 18





The R 18 could be significantly lighter than the 345 kilos with which it makes the scales moan. But that’s intentional: metal everywhere, some components because of their value, for the sake of haptics simply oversized. The star nuts on the manifold alone weigh half a kilo each. In addition to the two-cylinder monster and the most prominent show features, numerous elaborately staged or modest elements in the background testify to how much thought and care has gone into the R 18. Small fins on the fork sleeves of the telescopic fork, for example. The surface structure of the massive forged part of the rear axle enclosure appears intentionally imperfect, reminiscent of the era when things were not as smooth as a child’s bottom. The impression of attention to detail is stunning.