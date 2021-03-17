D.the sight still blows you away. At least if you have a sense for things that have to do with pistons, crankshaft and cooling fins. At the transition to the battery age, the Bayerische Motoren Werke once again put a big exclamation mark on combustion. 1.8 liter displacement, largest series boxer of all time, two-cylinder high point of 100 years of engine construction under the sign of the white and blue logo. There will never be anything like it again.

The huge electric shocker alone weighs 110.8 kilograms, delivers 91 bull strengths and a torque that never drops below 150 Newton meters between 2000 and 4000 revolutions. 107.1 millimeter bore, 100 millimeter stroke, not a millimeter yield from idle. The crankshaft requires an additional main bearing in the middle because of the immense cylinder volume and the risk of flexural vibrations. So much for the forces at work there.

The “Big Boxer”, air / oil-cooled, is a new development in the spirit of the ancestors. A modern unit, Euro-5-compliant, but in many ways it refers to its ancestry, which can be traced back to 1920 (see also the report on the right). The developers had in particular the R 5 from 1936 and the R 51/2 built until 1951 in mind. Separate engine and gearbox housing, classic ohv valve train, tappet tubes on the top of the cylinder, engine housing cover as a “hero’s breast”: You can’t get rid of the impression that a motorcycle troop has created their monument here in a severe attack of sentimentality. As usual up to model year 1955, the highly polished, nickel-plated drive shaft runs open to the rear wheel; no casing hides the spectacle of rotation.









With the R 18 Classic, the second model that is powered by the big boxer is now on the market. It follows the basic R 18 presented in late summer 2020 (technology and engine from September 29). The differences between the two are manageable, but striking. While the R 18, with its many bare allusions to BMW history and the beer mug boxer, represents the picture book souvenir of home, the new Classic looks like a Bavarian emigrating to America who does everything to please the immigration authorities. Recognizable by the additional equipment features that come into their own on the highway and increase the basic price from 22,800 to 25,100 euros.

The no-frills Cruiser R 18 is transformed in the Classic version into a nostalgic tourer for the vastness of the West. It cannot be ruled out that the Munich-based company has examined exactly how Harley-Davidson designed this kind of thing. Windshield, pillion seat, side pockets – all of which are easy to dismantle – are additions to the Classic. The retaining bracket for the windshield carries additional headlights, and BMW also gives the class-standard cruise control ex works. A smaller 16-inch front wheel with bulging strips replaces the 19-inch wheel with narrower tires on the R 18. The silencers were also replaced. The Classic exhausts through straight pipes and not through the opulently curved chrome structures of the R 18, which are reminiscent of the Art Deco R 7 prototype from 1936. They don’t fit under the saddlebags.

We now had the opportunity to do a quick test with the Classic and the basic R 18. Differences in driving behavior? Yes, but minimally. The tourer, which is 20 kilograms heavier – 365 kilograms compared to 345 – feels a shade sluggish and lets you feel the additional weight on the handlebars (windshield, headlights). The non-Classic is a bit more agile. Not so important, because the limited lean angle prohibits sporty driving anyway, both there and there. For the American market, BMW installs running boards instead of footrests as standard, local customers have to add 150 euros for this. We advise against it because of the borderline tightness between the running boards and the undersides of the cylinder, into which the tips of the boots have to thread themselves for shifting and braking. The problem does not exist with footrests.

The rest is identical: posh-made double-loop tubular frame, rigid frame look with a hidden spring strut, telescopic fork with fork sleeves, drop tank with double lining, round instrument, drag torque control, stability control, three driving modes. As usual at BMW, there are many extras to tempt you. Those who indulge in the recommended reverse gear, plus adaptive cornering lights, heated grips and theft alarm system, quickly screw the invoice amount to 27,000 euros. Order at the same time: the lockable fuel filler cap for 50 euros. Because the R 18 Classic works in the classic way, only with petrol. Best secured against theft.