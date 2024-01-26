IAt some point, after two or three hours in the saddle, mostly straight ahead with the landscape gently flowing past, when great serenity has returned and an inner calm has taken over, you ask yourself how they managed it. That rumbling. This sound that seems to come to the surface from an underground darkness. Almost bursting with self-confidence. Nothing can throw you off track. Two cylinders, 1.8 liters of sovereignty: Big Boxer.

Big Five. The series of large classic cruisers from BMW now includes five models. In 2020, when everyone was talking about electric, the R 18 made its debut, followed by four other variants, some thick, others very thick. If you try to draw a conclusion today, the question arises as to whether it was worth the effort to develop an archaic, pounding engine from scratch, to put five thirsty giant beasts on the wheels, to set off from Munich to the prairie, to come along To put on a Harley-Davidson to conquer the cruiser world and shove the beer tankard in front of the Americans. The answer, if we interpret the signs correctly, is: partly, partly.