D.he car has fallen into disrepute. Especially the classic, conventional, diesel or gasoline engine. Far too harmful to the environment, many say. It takes the city dwellers the air they breathe, others claim, and also the space to stroll. The fact that for most people a world without a car is inconceivable, let alone feasible, is deliberately ignored. Not to mention economic performance and jobs that are based solely on the car.

The fact that there is a market for companies that make good cars even better shows how much the car is loved. Alpina from Buchloe is one of them. The Bovensiepen family has been refining BMW automobiles for more than 50 years. Around 1500 cars from the Allgäu are sold around the world every year, a record is expected for 2021, there are a good 2000 orders, more than ever before. Alpina is currently taking care of the 3, 5, 7 and soon 8 series as well as the X3, X4 and X7. It is primarily about increasing performance, but not only. It is being refined and refined, around four fifths of the changes are now being made on the assembly line at BMW, only the fine-tuning is done in Buchloe. This can be leather upholstery in light blue, as we were able to admire when we returned the test car in a white X7.

14 days with the Alpina base model were over, more than 2,300 kilometers had been driven, and the average consumption of 8.7 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers speaks volumes. On the 400 kilometers back to Bavaria it was only 7.2 liters at a speed of 150 km / h. By the way: The accompanying gasoline SUV with a 2.0-liter engine approved 10.6 liters. We couldn’t do that with the Alpina even on the briskly driven Taunus circuit. We noted 10.3 liters. And the 6.3 liters on the economy trip with Tacho 120 should not go unmentioned. These are exemplary values ​​for such a powerful four-wheel drive car.









Photo gallery



Driving report

:



BMW Alpina D3 S Touring





Since the 1973 oil crisis, Alpina has been committed to providing more power while increasing efficiency. This succeeds impressively with this 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder. BMW mild hybrid technology is being used for the first time at Alpina; a starter generator can support the engine with up to eight kW (11 hp). It collects energy again when braking, and it also makes it easy to switch the vehicle on and off at start-stop. Even when the outside temperature was minus seven degrees, the engine stopped before the red light. Of course, he cannot deny that the engine is a diesel. As is typical for diesel engines, it mumbles a little, and the machine already raises its voice when the 355 hp and lush 730 Newton meters of maximum torque are required. But the power delivery is wonderfully creamy like a good sauce in a starred restaurant, which is certainly also due to the revised ZF eight-speed transmission.