It's a shame that the diesel engine has fallen into disrepute. Driving a state-owned limousine in everyday life with 6.6 liters is only possible with a diesel engine. And almost everything else on the new 5 Series fits.

When an oversized sedan uses as much or, better yet, less fuel per 100 kilometers in our 14-day test procedure than a small VW Polo with a one-liter gasoline engine, that makes you sit up and take notice. The diesel engine, which has been declared dead, has once again proven how economical and therefore environmentally friendly it is. The said 6.6 liters were in the new 5 Series from BMW in the form of the 520d, which also drove all four wheels as xDrive, which means one or two tenths more required. We love Rudolf Diesel because he gave us this engine concept, which in the 127 years since its implementation has reached a level of maturity that would hardly be thought possible.

All disadvantages (lame, smelly) had long since been reduced to absurdity, the diesel engine experienced an unimaginable rise in popularity, there were years when almost half of all new German cars had one, until suddenly its nitrogen oxide emissions, which were perhaps initially underestimated, came into the public eye and the diesel got sidelined. Wrongly so, many believe. Nevertheless: diesel engines accounted for only 17 percent of all new registrations in Germany in 2023. The odds of the 5er are still almost two thirds. The frequent travelers already know why.