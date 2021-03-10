E.A Bentley limousine always gives its driver a special appearance. We thought, but to our surprise, passers-by hardly noticed the 5.32-meter-long flying spur. It was probably due to the generally depressed mood or at least the fact that the car is cautiously drawn. It appears flat, crouched, only the front is a bit intrusive, but no comparison with the huge stems that a Rolls-Royce Ghost pushes in front of it. Instead of Emily, the “Flying B” sits enthroned on the radiator and is even illuminated.

The Flying Spur is increasingly finding its customers among self-propelled vehicles, and those who only sit in the back are actually missing something. Despite its length of 5,32 meters, this Bentley is a driver’s car. And it really doesn’t need the big W12 engine with which the latest generation of the sedan debuted last year. Fortunately, the new V8 with its four-liter displacement is enough, even if it is less than 85 hp, 130 Nm and a top speed of 15 km / h. 550 PS, 770 Nm maximum torque and 318 km / h are more than enough in most situations.

In addition, the two-liter, four-cylinder engine is around 100 kilograms lighter, so it puts less weight on the front axle. The unexpected qualities on winding roads and the high level of winter suitability were what surprised us the most. On the obligatory Taunus circuit, the Bentley felt like 4.50 meters, not 5.30. The steering is precise, the handling nimble and almost frighteningly neutral. The more than two tons of weight keep the brakes in check, and if there is anything to criticize, it may be the suspension comfort, which we would have expected more from, also because of the air suspension.

The Bentley scurries nimbly around the corners

This may be due to the sporty design, and maybe we haven’t experimented long enough with the rotary switch for the suspension adjustment: Sport, Bentley, Comfort and Custom are on offer. The differences are small. It is clear that the engine pushes powerfully and casually at all times, the automatic – technically speaking a dual clutch transmission – has eight gears and shifts as smoothly as it should be. The fact that the Bentley scurries nimbly around corners is partly due to its genes; after all, the chassis comes from the Porsche Panamera, and all of the wheels are driven. And the rear wheels also steer a little. This also shortens the turning circle by almost half a meter.

We were only on the road for five days with the Flying Spur, the most fascinating experience was two hours on deeply snow-covered northern German country roads in one night at the end of January, when the train traffic came to a standstill and the A 7 was closed. The Bentley rummaged through the white like a snow plow, that was again the best advertisement for a 4 × 4. With the classic rear-wheel drive and the still heavy engine at the front, it would have been an uncomfortable journey, even though the starter battery in the trunk floor puts some weight on the rear axle. But as it is, the driver feels confident and looks out of his English castle, illuminated in the fine ambient light, outside. The excellent LED headlights ensured good visibility in the thick snowstorm, and the automatic high beam, which omitted everything that could be dazzled, worked perfectly.