D.Hold on is the message, but it’s not fun. Both can be combined in water sports. This is causing a boom in the industry, because the virus has little impact on recreational enjoyment in the fresh air. For example with the Azimut Atlantis 45. The Italian luxury brand belonging to the Azimut-Benetti Group has closed the gap between the Atlantis 43 and the flagship of the line, the Atlantis 51, on its 50th anniversary in the sporty Atlantis series. An Azimut does not belong to the everyday boats, but to the luxury class. At least 535,500 euros have to be invested for the sleek Atlantis 45.

Probably due to the success of the little sister, which has been sold more than 100 times in five years, the developers were reluctant to experiment. At first glance, even connoisseurs will hardly notice the differences in design. In addition to the increase in length, which results in increased space, mainly details have been worked on. From the outside, the significantly steeper bow in the upper part catches the eye, but then quickly bends in the usual dynamic line. The window graphics, which now run without interruptions with a continuous line, have been slightly changed.