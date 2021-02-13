B.If Audi lets the RS3 with more than 400 hp off the leash at the end of the year, the S3, which costs at least 47,500 euros, is the most powerful model in the A3 series. Our test car, a 4.35-meter-long Sportback with the top equipment Edition One in the “Python Yellow Metallic” paint job launched in October, has a price of almost 55,000 euros.

Despite the large air inlets on the right and left of the black honeycomb grill and four thick exhaust tailpipes, the S3 does not appear excessively rowdy. It is fired by a two-liter four-cylinder with turbocharging and 310 hp. The maximum torque of 400 Newton meters is already at 2000 revolutions per minute. With a bold step on the gas pedal, the compact sports car, weighing around 1500 kilograms, storms forward impetuously and passes the 100 km / h mark from a standing start after 4.8 seconds. The propulsion is electronically limited at 250 km / h. In winter conditions and with appropriate tires, we did not of course exhaust that, but we can confirm that the S3 with its all-wheel drive lies well on the road, stays on track even at a good 200 km / h and holds back with wind noise even at high speeds.

The power is transmitted via the seven-speed double clutch transmission S-Tronic, which shifts quickly and comfortably; if you want, you can sort the aisles manually using the steering wheel paddles. Sports enthusiasts might miss a crisp hand switch, but competitors such as the BMW M135 i xDrive or VW Golf R also do without. The sports suspension with 15 millimeter lowering, the precise progressive steering and the drive-select switch with various driving modes are standard in the S3, adaptive dampers are available as options. Driving dynamics and driving pleasure come first, that was to be expected.









However, we were surprised by the smoothness and comfort of the S3 on long journeys. It can not only be thrown into the curve in sport mode with the dampers set and throbbing sound, but if necessary it can also be moved very tame and with more than sufficient power reserves available at all times. After driving around 1400 kilometers, we determined an average consumption of 8.1 liters with a standard value of 7.4 liters. Super Plus should be refueled. The trunk holds 325 to a maximum of 1145 liters of luggage, which is 55 liters smaller than the front-wheel drive because of the larger space required by the all-wheel drive system in the rear.

The high-quality interior with precisely fitting sports seats and aluminum or carbon inlays offers little cause for criticism apart from the hard plastics in the door panels. The always digital instrument cluster measures at least 10.25 inches, the 12.3 inch version, which is subject to a surcharge, offers different views. Navigation, media and vehicle functions are controlled via the central 10.1-inch touchscreen using voice input or steering wheel buttons. Audi has not completely banned switches and buttons from the A3 series, which is why operation is more user-friendly than in the VW Golf VIII.

The buttons for temperature and ventilation settings leave room for improvement: They are not illuminated and can only be felt in the dark. Collision warning, evasive and turning assistants and lane departure warning are always on board. The adaptive driver assistant allows semi-autonomous driving up to 210 km / h; it worked in the test car until the Audi pre-sense system quit work after a week. The software problems with which Volkswagen is struggling with the VW Golf do not stop at Audi either.