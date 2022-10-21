WIf he doesn’t quite know which automobile is best for versatile use, he can stick with the Roman poet Ovid – medio tutissimus ibis (you’ll be safest in the middle) – and choose a mid-range SUV. This is what many of the more practically inclined buyers of an Audi do and choose the Q5 from the series from Q2 to Q8, which combines a lot of space with still tolerable external dimensions. The SUV, which has been on sale since 2008, is one of the best-sellers in its class, despite being offered at a terrible price.

It can’t be the exterior, the car is rather inconspicuous, apart from the signature of the LED lighting. A mighty radiator grille at the front, a striking finish at the back, others have that too. We don’t know why the Q5 acts as if it has two thick exhaust pipes, the indicated underbody protection made of plastic also looks fake. There was a revision last year, but basically the Q5 has remained a classic, both inside and out. We see that as an advantage, because it has so far been spared the worsening of other models in terms of operation.