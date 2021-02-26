W.hen a model has rolled off the production line for a few years, the manufacturers believe it is time for an overhaul. If it has found favor among buyers, a few subtle improvements are enough. The latest generation of the Audi Q2, which has been delivered since the end of last year, has basically remained the same. This can have its advantages, because even the latest version still has the thick button for turning and pressing in the center console and thus a kind of unique selling point in the Audi range.

The fact that the 8.2-inch screen can be touched but does not react is not a disadvantage, but the graphic display should be more modern. We will miss the turn-push button in future new editions. Visually, the newer looks wider than its predecessor thanks to a flatter grill, the rear section has also been redesigned, and there are a few pleasing edges in the sheet metal. The interior with the padded dashboard is dignified and makes a high-quality impression, the large rotary knobs for heating and fan prove that fiddling with the touchscreen is no advantage.

The driver is grateful for small but well thought-out details such as a clamp in the glove compartment so that the parking disc doesn’t slide around in it. For a sporty compact car with smooth steering, the steering wheel should be a little smaller and the lateral support of the otherwise good seats a little bigger.









What is new, however, are the inner values, above all there is now a connection via app, with which, among other things, the car can be locked from a distance and the fuel level can be displayed, as well as a host of assistants who leave nothing to be desired until you look at the List of surcharges falls. The Q2 Advanced 35 TFSI model we drive with the more powerful of the two petrol engines, which has an output of 150 hp (110 kW), comes in at 31,350 euros in the basic equipment in the also revised price list, with the assistance packages driving, parking and safety alone outpacing 5000 euros to book, and with a few other not particularly luxurious extras, in the end, more than 46,000 euros are on the bill.

That’s tough for a car of this class, even if the crossover has a lot of talent in its small footprint. The four-cylinder enables sporty catenary, and it harmonizes well with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission, which of course downshifts a bit cautiously, so that the shift paddles are better used for a brisk driving style. The firm but not uncomfortable chassis and the steering can be adjusted individually, the brakes react sharply. The front-wheel drive, however, is overwhelmed on wet roads, especially when starting uphill, the traction control often intervenes.

The new Q2 presents itself without any surprises, but there are fashionable ingredients: when they are not needed, two cylinders switch off, which is supposed to reduce consumption; Of course, we couldn’t achieve less than 6.7 liters under winter conditions, and the consumption display on the on-board computer is surprisingly accurate. In practice, 7.0 to 8.0 liters level off per 100 kilometers, so that we wonder what the two sleeping cylinders are actually doing. The diesel can do that better with the same power, but 360 Nm torque instead of the 250 Nm of the gasoline engine. It is also available with all-wheel drive, making the Q2 a real SUV. With an extra charge of around 5000 euros, the small car floats in even higher regions.