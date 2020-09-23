W.he compact notchback sedans are valued in many non-European markets, but they lead a shadowy existence on our roads. Although the models have long since given up the good-natured, honest image that might still have attached to a Volkswagen Jetta, the range is manageable. However, the German premium manufacturers have corresponding offers in their range and are therefore quite successful globally. With more than 795,000 units sold, the A3 sedan from Audi accounts for almost a third of the compact model, while in Germany only around one in five customers has so far opted for the version with a locked trunk. Perhaps that will change with the second generation of Audi’s smallest sedan.

It is always chic with an elegant flank, flowing roof line and a cheeky little spoiler on the boot lid. We were often asked about the design of the test car, which was painted in turbo blue. Compared to its predecessor, which has been available since 2013, the body has been lengthened by four to 450 centimeters and the width has increased by two to 182 centimeters. The 16 centimeters longer than the A3 Sportback are completely in the rear overhang of the sedan. The wheelbase for both body versions, which are identical up to the B-pillar, is unchanged at 2.64 meters.

Therefore, there is more legroom on the back seat than in the first generation, but not more than in the Sportback. The longer trunk holds 425 liters, however, 45 liters more than that of the hatchback model. The 4.76 meter long Audi A4 has 460 liters. At just under 69 centimeters, the loading sill is barely higher than in the Sportback; With a drag coefficient of 0.25, the sedan is also more aerodynamically efficient than the Sportback (drag coefficient 0.28).

The engines correspond to those of the Sportback

The compact four-door has become more angular and angular. The front headlights now shine as standard with LED technology. The top equipment “Edition One” available at the market launch has impressively bright matrix LED lights that were also installed in the test car (1798 euros). The engines correspond to those of the Sportback, the surcharge for the sedan is 877 euros each. A one-liter, three-cylinder TFSI with 110 hp at a price of 27,002 euros is the starting point, with the 150 hp 1.5-liter TFSI for at least 29,049 euros and the 47,180 euros S3 sedan with 310 hp and Quattro drive can already be ordered. The two two-liter diesels produce 116 and 150 hp and make the wallet easier by at least 30,024 or 34,897 euros. Other engines and Quattro models will follow. The A3 sedan with the 150 hp turbo diesel in the visually sportier S-line, which requires a surcharge of 2388 euros compared to the basic version, has entered the editorial office. The sports suspension with lowering by fifteen millimeters and parking sensors at the rear are included here. The 128-page price list lures with further temptations. The test car had extras worth almost 28,000 euros on board. With a precisely readable head-up display for 905 euros, well-contoured sports seats made of fine leather (1470 euros) and a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system (893 euros), there was hardly anything left to be desired.