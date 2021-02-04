KIf a new manager comes to the top, it is turned inside out. The word tidying up is often used, it sounds so constructive, as if there had been a mess before. Either way, a new boss is setting an example for his existence, which is why a lot will change in the chronically clammy Aston Martin house. We fear Swabian discipline up to and including the loss of our mother tongue, because Tobias Moers comes from AMG, the Mercedes-Benz bodybuilding studio.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

He joined Aston Martin in August 2020 and two things immediately happened. He stopped the production of the SUV, which has just started, at issue here. And he deepened the connection to Mercedes-Benz. The first to ensure “a quality-oriented ramp-up”, with which he was visibly dissatisfied, the second to ensure technical infusions, which Aston Martin urgently needs due to scarce resources. Then it should go to the chassis, there is still a lot in the dynamics, says the new boss. And then there is coolness and agility that need to be regained.