Off-road vehicle prohibited in Italy? It would seem so to read what is reported in the prohibition published in decree of 28 October 2021, Posted in Official Gazette on 1 December 2021 signed by the ministers Stefano Patuanelli (Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies) Dario Franceschini (Culture) e Roberto Cingolani (Ecological Transition).

The law in fact prohibits the circulation a off-road vehicles, enduro motorcycles, quads and bicycles on dirt roads or muleteer. According to the law they can circulate there only means of work, whose purpose is to maintain and restore the aforementioned roads.

The standard as it was prepared prohibits the practice of off-road in Italy and the relative circulation on paths and dirt roads, if not for work.

The prohibition of discord it comes out in the new ones “Provisions for the definition of the minimum national criteria inherent to the purposes, types and technical-constructive characteristics of forestry and forestry-pastoral traffic, of works related to forest management and hydraulic-forest arrangement”.

The offending paragraph says that: “Regardless of the title of ownership, the forest and forestry-pastoral viability and the related works as defined in the following art. 3 are prohibited for ordinary transit “.

Authorizing the circulation only for work reasons the activity playful off-road vehicle on dirt roads it is prohibited, regardless of whether it is motorcycles, quads, 4 × 4s or bicycles.

The ban takes effect from Thursday December 16, 2021. The off-road world after this date will be forced to reinvent itself, unless there is a backtrack on the part of the government.

In this regard, the Italian Motorcycle Federation and some associations, which try to better understand the situation and find a solution (whether it is the modification of the decree in question or revise the speech with a new law that still allows you to practice off road, obviously respecting nature.

