Anne de Jonge (25)

“I don’t want to train anymore to destroy myself”

Photo Chris Cologne

“I started cycling seriously from the age of sixteen. It was great fun cycling with peers. I even made a few attempts at competitions, but that was all just too hard. That also had to do with the fact that there were not so many girls who cycled back then. We trained with the boys and if you then went cycling for a ‘quiet’ round, it was quiet for the boys, but very hard for me. So then I had seven heavy workouts a week. The club just wasn’t set up for women.

“I got overtrained and I was out for a year. Then I noticed how much your mental health depends on whether you exercise or not. And for me there was also the social aspect, because I know many of my friends through sports. After that I thought: I don’t want to train anymore to destroy myself. That is actually much more fun, you can set other goals, no longer completely destroyed in the peloton, with the risk of falling. That always made me very nervous.

“Now I really do it for myself, next to my studies in Groningen. I have learned to guard my limits. The downside is that sometimes I’m a little too careful now. That I think ‘help I’m tired’, while I can still keep going. But I’d rather sit on the safe-side.”

Team Nachsem

‘It’s about the right relationship. Half cycling, half drinking beer afterwards’

Photo Chris Cologne

Daniel Nachsem: „We are a club of ten, with whom we mountain bike twice a week. Today there are six of us on the Camerig. For me cycling is about friends. And the environment. Cycling is a kind of drug. But it must be the right proportion. For us it’s half and half. Half cycling, half drinking beer afterwards.

“Who’s the fastest? Vincent drinks the fastest.” (loud laughter) „And on the bike it’s Joachim and Philip. They are also the youngest, which helps. They’re waiting for us, though. Even Vincent, who has an electric bicycle because of his knee.

“Our club is called Team Nachsem. That’s mine and my wife’s garage in Malmedy, sponsor since 2008. First my father’s garage, now mine. My son already works there, and soon my daughter. My son also cycles, but not with us. He has his own club, which includes Vincent’s son. The new generation.”

Gaby Bollen (40)

‘Rewarded with views and the adrenaline rush’

Photo Chris Cologne

“I have only been cycling for a few years. I had started mountain biking at a club in Roermond. And he did cycling in the summer, so I finally bought a racing bike. In the beginning you think: what have I started? Especially when you have that first climb in your legs. But at some point you will also be rewarded with those views and the adrenaline rush. I believe in a healthy balance between your head and body, and if you spend a lot of time with your head during the week, it’s good to empty your head during the weekend.

“I am not competitive with my fellow cyclists, rather with myself. But women are underestimated. For example on slopes. Then men pass you in a full tank of testosterone. And then we’ll catch up with them later.

“You see more and more women cycling. I think it’s great that women get more time for that, make it, take it. You notice in products and shops that companies are responding to the fact that there are also cycling women. I only think it’s less if they’re horny about it. If they deliberately put women on the cover of magazines with a tone of ‘look at these women’, I have a hard time with that.”

Jos Dijkman (68) and Wim Jansen (70)

‘Wim goes flying up those climbs’

Jos Dijkman and Wim Jansen

Photos Chris Cologne

William Jansen: “My bicycle is my second marriage. I feel very unhappy if I am not allowed to cycle. If you don’t cycle for a day or two, you become uncomfortable.”

Josh Dijkman: “We have both been competitive cyclists.”

Jones: “The poison is in it. And giving up is not an option.”

Dijkman: “He is much better than I hear. I’m not a climber by nature, because I’m way too heavy. Both of us, by the way.”

Jones: “Between your ears you are still twenty, but the body sometimes says: this far and no further.”

Dijkman: “But he flies up those climbs. And I come stamping after it, like a panting horse.”

Jones: “He’s selling himself short.”

Dijkman: “I started when I was fifteen with a rental bike from the association. Then I cycled a lot for a few years, until it got stuck due to private circumstances. I didn’t feel like cycling competitions for a while. Then you pick it up again, but I missed a few nice years. And now I do it for fun, I don’t go through pain barriers anymore. William does.”

Jones: “I do. That’s the poison.”

Christopher Arys (51)

‘Driving myself completely empty gives me so much energy’

Photo Chris Cologne

“Cycling saved me from my burnout. I had done everything. Psychotherapy, reading books, meditation, yoga. It didn’t really help me. But I noticed that the longer I cycled, the more I could relax and clear my mind. Zero your mind, as they say, and just drive yourself completely empty. When I come home after cycling, really tired physically and mentally, it gives me so much energy.

“I had this bike completely adjusted to the millimeter with such a fitting. I am now on a cycling holiday in Epen with my wife and I can, so to speak, spend a whole day on my bike without being bothered by anything.

“I like to listen to music when I cycle. A bit of retro house music, from the 90s, the music from my clubbing period. That gives me memories of the past. Then I feel young again. I had a more exciting life then, no stress of having to work, support your family and pay utility bills. Sometimes I also listen to the birds when I cycle through nature, but house music relaxes me.”