What should have been a normal train ride turned into a ‘complete disaster’ for Bas van den Dikkenberg (41) last Saturday. The lung patient, who is dependent on his mobility scooter and extra oxygen, was left to his fate at the Breukelen station. So he went home to Houten with his mobility scooter. A ride of over 25 kilometers.
