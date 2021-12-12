The written exam for the driving license will undergo substantial changes. The changes will concern the procedures for carrying out the knowledge verification test for obtaining category A1, A2, A, and category B1, B and BE licenses.

Before the changes, the test was based on 40 questions to be answered in 30 minutes, and passing it meant a number of incorrect answers not exceeding 4. In the future the questions will be 30, but to be answered in 20 minutes; the test will be considered passed with a number of incorrect answers not exceeding 3. So the most important reduction, considering that you can always afford only one mistake every ten questions, is that of time: for those who have some doubts, the 20-minute trap can be crucial.

The reduction of the timing, in this sense, is also to speed up the bureaucracy in the delivery of licenses, which has slowed down due to Covid-19. In addition to Covid, there is also another very important reason why this examination method was chosen: there would not be sufficient resources, such as the number of inspectors of the DMVs, in addition to too many arrears to be disposed of. For Paolo Colangelo, president of Confarca – a confederation that represents over 2,500 Italian driving schools – the news is good: “in this way the provinces with the most backward can be aligned. But the problems remain: we need two thousand examiners, today there are 1,400 ”.

A managerial decree will be required to start the exams with the new method, to be adopted by 8 January 2022, with which the date of applicability of the new provisions will be established. The new rules are established by a decree of 27 October 2021, published on 9 December in the Official Gazette. According to reports from QN, Luigi Altamura, commander of the local police in Verona, said: “Instead of making the examination easier, the penalties should be increased for those who cheat the examination board. Today, those who use technological tools to pass the tests or replace another person, in fact go home with a pat on the back “. The statement comes after micro-earphones used by some participants in written exams were discovered.