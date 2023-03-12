Your driver’s license is going to change drastically due to the EU.

Things were going to change in Europe regarding the driver’s license. You would say that a pink piece of paper or card an excellent method is to be able to demonstrate that you have left hundreds if not thousands of euros at the driving school. After all that pain, gene, effort and financial damage, it was nice to have physical proof that you can participate in traffic.

In the Netherlands we have a driving license in credit card format, but in many European countries people still have a paper driving license. It seems that in both cases it will become a superfluous document. A law has been submitted to the European Union that ensures that we will no longer use both.

European driving license digital

All driving licenses will then become digital. Of course this is done via your smartphone. If you are stopped by the police or want to register a car, you can do so using a QR code. Nice and easy, right?

Now you think: is there a catch? But of course, there is a giant anaconda under the grass. The driving license will become European. More European laws are on the way regarding traffic and the administrative hassle surrounding it. The aim is to reduce the number of road deaths. In 2050 there should be 0.

The most dangerous group is the group of young people under the age of 30. Statistically, they cause the most damage (read: fatal accidents). If the law is passed, novice drivers will be put on probation for two years and will be allowed to drink zero alcohol.

European punishments

If you are someone who regularly drives too fast on holiday, pay attention. After the law has been passed (and implemented), the penalties will also be European. So if you drive 50 km/h too fast in Italy and you have a driving ban there, you have it all over Europe!

There is also a financial incentive for Europe, because 40% of traffic offenses committed by Europeans go unpaid. The EU then links the offenses to the driver’s license instead of the car. Then it is also easier to collect the contribution.

Is there also a sustainable benefit to the new driving license rules in Europe? Yes, and for electric cars. The maximum combined weight of the car and trailer is currently 3,500 kilograms. That goes to 4,250 kilograms. This is because electric cars are much heavier than a car with a combustion engine.

