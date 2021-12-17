Driving license quiz, you change. Less time: response within 40 seconds

For who has to do the driving test there is an important novelty: it changes written. Published in Official Gazette the new rules that will start next Monday. We will pass – reads the Messaggero – from the current 40 questions to be solved in 30 minutes a 30 questions for which you will have 20 minutes available. The overall time is reduced but also the time per single answer that passes from 45 to 40 seconds. While the maximum margin of error (10%) allowed to pass the exam remains unchanged, the fourth mistake will trigger the rejection. Official data shows that the theory exam is the black beast of the aspirants to the driving license.

In 2020 – continues Il Messaggero – 424,752 B driving licenses were issued. To undergo the tests, however, there were many more since only 70.2% were found to be suitable. Driving instead, things got much better because only 12.2% of those examined, just over one in ten failed the test while the green light went off for 87.8% of the participants. Difficult theory therefore, without too much difference between the regions, with a national average rejected by 29.8% and with the worst results recorded in the Lazio (36.3%), Liguria (31.1%) e Campania (31%).

