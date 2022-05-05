Driving license Government proposal: 17-year-old would not need to apply for an exemption to obtain a driving license, but driving at night would be banned

A driving ban would apply every day of the week. Young people are accentuated by crashes driven at night.

Government argues that a 17-year-old would no longer need to apply for an exemption to obtain a driving license, but that the consent of his guardian would be sufficient. According to the show, a 17-year-old should not drive a car between midnight and five in the morning. Another limitation is that a 17-year-old could carry only one passenger at a time.

Restrictions on the right to drive would remain in force until the driver reaches the age of 18. A 17-year-old should use the minor driver’s ID affixed to the car.

“The amendment to the Driving License Act aims to increase young people’s opportunities to move. In return, freedoms will also increase responsibility. Restrictions on driving licenses will increase road safety for young drivers,” says the Minister of Transport and Communications. Timo Harakka in the bulletin.

For driving in violation of the restriction, the driver could be fined and banned from driving. The restrictions would apply to everyone, including 17-year-olds who had obtained a driving license with an exemption before the law came into force.

Amendments to the law for 17-year-old drivers are due to take effect in October.

Previously the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has been able to issue a driving license to a 17-year-old for a special reason. In the most recent 2018 law reform, the exemption criteria were relaxed. Since then, the number of applications for exemptions has increased very much. Positive exemption decisions have accounted for more than 90 percent. In 2020, almost 16,000 exemptions were granted, compared to a few permits each year before the law reform.

It is now also intended to waive the exemption granted on the basis of vocational training, ie the right to drive would no longer be limited to study-related time.

According to the government’s proposal, the scope and requirements of risk identification training would be added to driver education. In addition, driving instruction in slippery driving should be conducted primarily on a driving practice course. Since the requirement for driving practice training was abandoned in 2018, simulator training has increasingly replaced the instruction given on slippery driving on a driving training course.

Government the proposal states that young, inexperienced drivers are overrepresented in road accidents.

In both the 17- and 18- and 19-year-old age groups, men were found to be at risk for driving behavior.

At the draft stage of the bill, Liikenneturva considered the amendment to the driving license law to be contrary to the proposed traffic safety objectives.

“In Finland, the personal injuries of 17-year-old car drivers have multiplied since 2018, when the conditions for granting an age exemption were relaxed and the number of underage drivers began to grow. In 2020, a total of ten people died in accidents involving a 17-year-old car driver, ”Liikenneturva wrote last November.