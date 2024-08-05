The investigation “The driving licence market” carried out by Repubblica in recent days has also had a close impact on the Italian government. This is confirmed by the fact that regarding the alleged buying and selling of driving licenses managed by the organized crime The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure also intervened in the investigation, promising clarity on the matter.

Driving license scam

“The Ministry is certain that the investigating authorities will shed light on the matter – we read in a note from the MIT that was also reported by Ansa – In light of this journalistic investigation, the ministry recalls that all the measures deemed appropriate have been taken in the examination venues for some time now. necessary and appropriate to avoid any fraud and ensure transparency. However, we are ready to evaluate other possible control tools”.

The Ministry intervenes

We recall that the investigation in question has shown that, with documented cases in hand, real and proper measures were being implemented organized scams, for a fee, to help candidates pass the theory test for their driving licence, with the complicity of vigilantes and examiners from the Motor Vehicle Department. At least seven Italian cities in total are involved in the scandal, including Rome and Bologna.

Clarity as soon as possible

“There is a private security servicethe exam sessions are closed to the public, metal detectors and shielded containers for cell phones are used – concludes the note from the MIT – Furthermore, the exam procedure is completely computerized, including the correction of the quizzes. We are obviously available to collaborate in every possible way with the investigators, to protect the public interest and the Administration itself and with the determination, expressed several times by Matteo Salvini, to stamp out every form of crime”.