When we drive, the sense that we try and use the most is certainly that of view. Keeping it under control, thanks to the right medical visits, helps us to prevent unwanted accidents due to not having seen a certain obstacle. Let’s find out how and how often to carry out the eye examination for the license and in which cases it is it is mandatory to wear glasses while driving.

Driving license eye examination, when to do it

Taking care of your eyesight is very important, especially if your job requires you to continually use your car. Why do you need to have a driving license eye examination? The reason is very simple: periodically monitor the state of our visual apparatus it is essential for our health, but also for that of others.

As many will know, the licensed eye examination is carried out already at the time of license renewal, but we recommend a more frequent visual check, at least every 2 years when you pass the age of 50.

Driving license eye sight

It is advisable have your eyesight checked once a year and, in case of discomfort or problems caused by redness or blurred vision, we strongly recommend that you contact your trusted ophthalmologist. In an examination of the licensed eye examination, it is not enough to prove that you have a vision equal to 10/10: the presence of some problems such as glaucoma or neurological or endocrinological defects, could limit your vision and make driving more difficult, as well as dangerous. The advice, therefore, can only be to proceed with a complete check-up, able to provide a perfect overview of your status. Overall, an eye examination for a driving license is not very different from a routine check-up and becomes a great way to focus on certain conditions or learn how to manage them.

Eye examination, driving license, groups and requirements

The Highway Code contains the visual requirements necessary for the issue and renewal of the driving license for groups I and II. Let’s find out the minimum requirements necessary to pass the driving license eye examination in the two groups.

GROUP I LICENSE: For group I driving licenses ( AM, A, B, BE, BS ) both subjects with binocular and monocular vision can be enabled. Subjects with monocular vision they must reach an acuity of at least 8/10 in the residual eye , with possible optical correction. Subjects with binocular vision they must have an overall vision with at least 7/10 and with not less than 2/10 with the worst eye .

For group I driving licenses ( ) both subjects with binocular and monocular vision can be enabled. Subjects with they must reach an acuity of at least , with possible optical correction. Subjects with they must have an overall vision . GROUP II LICENSE: For group II licenses (C, D, K, CQC) higher acuity requirements are required, compared to those of the previous group. We must reach the 12/10 overallwith at least 4/10 at the worst and no less than 8/10 at the best (ex: 7/10 for each eye is not enough).

Eye examination, driving license, obligation to drive with glasses, risks and penalties

L’obligation to wear glasses while driving a vehicle, it is established after an eye examination. When the license is issued or renewed, the obligation to drive with contact lenses or eyeglasses will be reported in the same with the code 01.

Code 01 driving license & glasses

The ministerial decree of November 4, 2016 has implemented the EU directive n. 2015/653 modifying the list of Union codes appearing on the back of driving license cards, with the introduction of new codes.

However, those who have the obligation to drive with glasses can also use contact lenses without breaking any law, as established by legislative decree number 285/1992 which confirms the legitimate use of contact lenses also instead of glasses. At a check-up, the Police will be able to check the presence of contact lenses.

These are the codes that affect the view:

01.01 Glasses

01.02 Contact lenses

01.03 Protective glasses

01.04 Matte lens

01.05 Ocular occluder

And there are also

02 Hearing aids / communication aid

03 Prosthesis / orthosis for the limbs

03.01 Upper limbs prosthesis / orthosis

03.02 Prosthesis / orthosis of the lower limbs

The code 01 on the license identifies the driver with glasses

Those who have the obligation to drive their own vehicle equipped with the code 01 on the back of their driving license, if caught red-handed, they will face a sanction from the authorities. L’article 173 of Traffic Laws establishes that those who do not comply with the condition of wearing glasses while driving will have to pay a fine ranging from a minimum of 70 euros up to a maximum of 285 euros, depending on the visual impairment. In addition to the pecuniary sanction the driver who breaks the obligation will also be reduced 5 points from the driving license.

Driving license expiry and years of validity

SUMMARY TABLE OF DRIVING LICENSE VALIDITY

Driving license category Age less than

50 years more than

50 years more than

60 years more than

65 years old more than

70 years old more than

80 years old Years of validity of the license AM, A1, A2, A, B1, B, BE 10 5 5 5 3 2 C1, C1E, C, CE 5 5 5 2 1 to 68 (**) 2 2 D1, D1E, D, DE (*****)

5 5

5 (***) 1 to 68 (****) 5 (***) 1 to 68 (****)

3 (***) 2(***) Special licenses (******) AMS, A1S, A2S, AS, B1S, BS 5 5 5 5

3 2 Special licenses (******) C1S and CS 5 5 5 2 2 2 Special licenses (******)

D1S and DS 5 5 5 (***) 1 to 68 (****) 5 (***)

1 to 68 (****)

3

2

