There Italian driving license does not last forever (as happens in Germany and other states), but it must be renewed at different deadlines based on the validity linked to the category of the license held and todriver’s age: the license must be renewed every 10, 5, 3 or 2 years depending on the case.

In the year 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the deadlines have been extended!

Driving license, on the front there are the data with the expiration date

How many years does the driving license last? How soon does the driving license expire? How is the validity of the driving license checked? What is the age limit for driving license B? Can I renew my driving license after the age of 75? License renewal after 80 years?

Driving license back section with the license category and relative expiry date

These are the frequently asked questions who becomes a motorist with an Italian driving license. Let us try with this guide to shed light on the intriguing puzzle of deadlines relating to the various driving licenses.

Validity of driving license “B” and “A” how long it lasts

Driving licenses “A” and “B” have one duration of ten years until 50 years old; come on 50 to 70 every five years; come on 70 to 80 every three years, plus 80 years every 2.

LICENSE A

EVERYTHING MUST BE RENEWED AGE’ every 10 years up to 50 years of age every 5 years (between 50 and 70 years) every 3 years (from 70 years onwards) LICENSE B

EVERYTHING MUST BE RENEWED every 10 years up to 50 years of age every 5 years between 50 and 70 years every 3 years from 70 onwards LICENSE RENEWAL C every 5 years up to 65 years of age LICENSE RENEWAL D every 5 years up to 60 years of age every year after 60 years of age How often the license must be renewed

Driving license expires on birthday

Licenses only AM, A1, A2, A, B1, B and BEwith an unlimited duration, expire on birthday. This provision does not apply to driving licenses C and D (C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D and DE)at CQC (Driver qualification card) and at driving licenses A and B which are renewed with a medical examination carried out by a Local medical commission or from Asl doctors specialists in the area of ​​diabetology and metabolic diseases.

The alignment between the two dates, driving license expiry and birthdaywill happen progressively for all drivers as they renew their driving document at the usual deadline.

For the novice driverson the other hand, it will be immediate as soon as they get the license to drive.

Old driving license in cloth / expiration paper format

About the license expiry we summarize the dates in the following table based on age and license category.

Driving license expiry, years of validity and duration

DRIVING LICENSE VALIDITY TABLE

Driving license category Age less than

50 years more than

50 years more than

60 years more than

65 years old more than

70 years old more than

80 years old Years of validity of the license AM, A1, A2, A, B1, B, BE 10 5 5 5 3 2 C1, C1E, C, CE 5 5 5 2 1 to 68 (**) 2 2 D1, D1E, D, DE (*****)

5 5

5 (***) 1 to 68 (****) 5 (***) 1 to 68 (****)

3 (***) 2(***) Special licenses (******) AMS, A1S, A2S, AS, B1S, BS 5 5 5 5

3 2 Special licenses (******) C1S and CS 5 5 5 2 2 2 Special licenses (******)

D1S and DS 5 5

5 (***)

1 to 68 (****) 5 (***) 1 to 68 (****) 3

2 Driving license, age restrictions After the age of 65, the driving license C or CE it enables to drive vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 20 t. The renewal must be carried out every 2 years with visit to the local medical commission. To drive, up to 68 years of age, vehicles over 20 t, a specific certificate issued by a local medical commission is required (see next note). (**) After the age of 65 and up to the age of 68

to lead with the EC driving license lorries and articulated lorries with a total mass at full load greater than 20 t, a specific certificate is required to be obtained every year following a specialistin the local medical commission; after the age of 68 Vehicle complexes over 20 t can no longer be driven. (***)After 60 driving licenses D1 or D

allow you to drive only the vehicles provided with the driving license B while driving licenses D1E and DE enable to drive only the vehicles for which the driving license BE . To drive, up to 68 years of age, licensed vehicles D1, D1E, D, DE a specific certificate issued by a local medical commission is required (see next note).

(****) After the age of 60 and up to the age of 68 to lead with the driving license D1, D1E, D and DE buses, trucks, lorries, articulated lorries and articulated lorries used for the transport of people, one specific certificateto be achieved every year following a specialist visit to the local medical commission; after the age of 68these vehicles can no longer be driven.

(*****) After 65 years who is in possession of driving license D or DEachieved by

30/9/2004

which allows the driving of vehicles authorized, respectively, by the

driving license C and CE

in order to continue to drive these vehicles must comply with the renewal rules provided for the C and CE licenses.

(******) The renewal of a

special driving license must always be done in

Local medical commission