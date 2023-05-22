Especially on weekends we often hear unfortunately of fatal accidents for the youngest. People who often driven by euphoria get into the car despite having drunk causing accidents. The objective of the new amendment called “Edward” is precisely to put an end to the Saturday night massacres.

The bill came from the deputy Hector Rosato and is under discussion in the House. The name Edoardo is in honor of a 17-year-old boy who lost his life in Rome in January 2022 while in the car with an 18-year-old novice driver.

It seems that this new amendment will complement article 186-Ter of the Traffic Laws, immediately after article 186-bis which sanctions “Driving under the influence of alcohol for drivers under the age of twenty-one, for newly licensed drivers and for those who professionally carry out the activity of transporting people or things”. But what will change?

The news will be for the younger ones who drive at night. The Edward amendment indeed provides for anyone who has not yet completed 21 years or have a driving licence less than three years the ban on carrying more than one passenger on board one’s car in the included timetable between midnight and 5 in the morning.

And severe penalties are foreseen for those who transgress. It starts from a fine ranging from 800 to 3,200 euros. but theEdward amendment also constitutes a criminal offence, with the possibility of arrest up to six months and the suspension of the driving license from six months to a year, but this only in the most serious cases.

In short, a decision by the government to try to put an end to the many deaths on the roads that occur especially on weekends. The goal, therefore, is to avoid distractions and reduce the risks created when groups of kids travel by car.