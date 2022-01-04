France has passed a law requiring car manufacturers to advertise alternative modes of transport in their advertisements from 1 March. The manufacturers can choose from three environmentally friendly messages.











According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the incentives are intended to aid in the country’s efforts to reduce pollution and emissions. The three are: ‘Consider carpooling’, ‘For everyday use, take public transport’ and ‘Choose short trips for walking or cycling’, the broadcaster reports. France 24.

The law covers ads for TV, print, radio and the web, and even has its own hashtag: “#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer” (Move and pollute less). From 1 March, car advertisements must also state the emission class of the advertised vehicle.

Failure to comply with the law can result in a fine of up to 50,000 euros. France already introduced a new slurp tax in for SUVs, in addition to legislation that would ban certain cars from city centers. The country has also already passed a law that will completely ban certain cars that emit too much CO2 from 2028.



