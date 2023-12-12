Amsterdam already makes it difficult for motorists, but driving in Utrecht will soon become a thing of the past.

Utrecht is a bit like that woke striver of the polycentric metropolis that we call the Randstad. For example, Amsterdam introduced a new speed limit of 30 km/h last Friday. The municipality of Utrecht goes over that with ease. They simply make driving in Utrecht impossible.

This concerns in particular the southern side of Utrecht Center. Not only is the speed limit being lowered, roads are also simply closed and intersections are adjusted. The aim is to make life completely impossible for the motorist. In the 'Ledig Erf' district they go one step further: you CANNOT even get there by car if the plans go ahead.

Driving in Utrecht is almost impossible

As you can see from the paintings, the municipality of Utrecht is making plans to make the city extremely diverse. In fact, the impressions are so progressive as to be offensively politically correct. Not that we think that only male, cream-white Aryans should march through the streets, but you can also go crazy.

The city council seems to be doing the same. Because the planners and municipal councilors are in favor of all adjustments, the residents are less keen. In working groups they have indicated that a bicycle street with car access is a good alternative, but that they can still drive to their house by car.

Rücksichtlos

The municipality has – of course – not included this last nuance in the plans. The only party that thought it was a good idea to keep the bicycle street only for cyclists was the bicycle association. Yeah, you're not making it up.

The council information meeting will take place on December 19. Then the residents can protest again before the council will undoubtedly push it through ruthlessly. The costs amount to approximately 15 million euros in government money. Oh well, just handing out a few fines will save you money in no time.

Rock-hard nuance

Of course it is now time for the much-needed and now famous Autobog nuance. Of course, we can scream bloody murder because we can't get EVERYWHERE by car. But should you really want this? Utrecht is a crime to visit by car anyway. In many cases, the city's infrastructure does not allow even more traffic.

Utrecht was not a city you liked to go to by car anyway. So if they ensure that they create many parking spaces along the highways and a fast tram connection to the city, there is not such a problem, right? The only thing you shouldn't do is live in Utrecht. Since the vast majority of Dutch people live outside Utrecht, this is such a problem.

