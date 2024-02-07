Among the many climatic effects resulting from the winter season is the fog, which often represents a real danger for those who drive. For this reason Asaps wanted to remember a series of behaviors to keep when driving in fog to avoid causing accidents or simply getting involved in unpleasant situations with your vehicle.

Speed ​​and safety distance

In case of thick fog, according to Asaps, it is important to travel at a speed of less than 50 km/h as well as maintaining a moderate and constant pace, particularly when visibility is less than 100 metres. And precisely speaking of visibility, an important role can be played by lights: not only those of the front fog lights, but also the rear one for fog and that of the danger warning light, the four arrows in short, in case of sudden slowdowns. Maintain correct safety distancein any case, is always a priority, even more so in such complicated circumstances.

Other precautions

The association also reminds us that it is important to pay particular attention to signs, not only the horizontal but also the vertical ones on the road, to have a safe reference when driving. And, no less important, you need to be aware of your own psychophysical conditions: if we feel tired and tired, it would be better to avoid a route on which fog is indicated. Another condition not to be underestimated: avoid stopping on the emergency lane unless for reasons of absolute necessity. In the event that the latter should occur and we are therefore forced to stop, remember to always turn on the flashing lights and position lights, keeping the red fog light on. If the driver gets out of the car, he will have to wear the retro-reflective jacket.

Police

“To these few tips is added the strengthening of checks carried out by the Traffic Policeespecially in the areas and times considered most at risk – adds Asaps – Precisely on the motorways, where imprudence is the cause of numerous accidents, the Traffic Police has activated special operating modules which require a speed not exceeding 50 km/h, the constant use of the blue flashing light to constitute a point of reference in the fog, the use of the variable message panel to remind people of the 50 km/h limit, the wide application of available technology and the use of unmarked cars to combat the most risky conduct, the careful and timely detection of weather conditions to inform users through the CCISS and the media, and the increase in patrols on the stretches of motorway affected by fog”.