The motorcycle is the most dangerous means of transport. There is a 17 times greater risk of dying while traveling by motorcycle than in tourism, per kilometer traveled. Biomechanical studies ensure that motorcyclists are subject to considerable acceleration and deceleration; their motorcycles do not have a shock absorption zone and lose stability much more easily than, for example, a passenger car. There is no doubt that the motorcyclist, who not only hits his body against the vehicle, but also hits the asphalt, has everything to lose, according to General direction of traffic (DGT).

Now, the Dekra report on Two-wheeled vehicle road safety (2020) mentions a very curious behavior detected in motorists: driving in “flow”.

An investigation carried out by Falko Rheinberg, from the German University of Potsdam, analyzed the experimentation of a state of flow or “flow” when riding a motorcycle. In this state, a person is completely immersed in an activity; conscious control and reflection diminishes; your driving style becomes riskier and faster than would be appropriate.

The sensation of flow is usually accompanied, therefore, by excessive speed and is only abandoned when the affected person experiences a strong distraction: a sudden surprise or fear. In road traffic, this it is usually linked to a ‘near accident’.