Driving | “I'm not interested in the hardness of some damned chassis” – The mother of the family marvels at Finnish car talk

This you may have never thought about it in the car. That thing is a nightmare for an observant family with children.

Some cars have hatches or a hollow space under the footwell of the back seat. It is probably not possible to place a car seat with support legs on top of the Hutera surface.

These are the everyday family things that are not talked about enough in the public car conversation, he says Kaisa Kivipelto.

Stone field is a senior strategist at Danske Bank and a family mother who drives cars, who is frustrated with the car vocabulary in the media: surface-hard chassis, numb middle range of the steering, refined power line…

“If I, as a paying customer, wanted to know about a car, I wouldn't buy something that only has technology and sophistication. I would buy if someone told me if my dog ​​and my children's car seats fit there. That is much more important information.”

Social media is also full of technical jargon. Kivipelto incited a discussion on the topic message service in X.

“I'm not interested in the hardness of some damn platform,” he scolded his followers.

His words convey that there are a huge number of motorists in Finland who look at vehicles from perspectives that are left in the shadows. What are the angles that are important to a family mother?

Kivipelto investigates the tilt of the back seat of the Toyota Corolla. Car reviews often discuss the importance of thigh support for the legs, but that discussion concerns adults. An overly shaped bench can be a problem for the car seat.

We stand in the hotspot of everyday driving, Vantaa's Tammisto, where families go shopping in the shopping clusters. In front of us is as typical a car as possible: the station wagon version of the fiery Toyota Corolla.

What should be considered in such a car for the whole nation? Of course, the legroom in the back seats, Kivipelto points out.

Can certain types of car seat fasteners be attached to the rails peeking out from under the front seats? You can't intuitively find a good point, where Kivipelto criticizes Corolla.

Issues related to safety seats are not narrow niche. For example, becoming a Facebook phenomenon Car seats / Bilbarnstolar -group has approximately 47,000 members.

“The back seat looks good in other respects. Some sport bench type seats are deep. Then the baby's safety cradle remains in such a position that the chin is on the chest.”

Kivipelto takes a critical look at the bottom plate of the Corolla's rear compartment. Can it handle a heavy dog?

If the back seat is for the children, the trunk is for the dog. The hairy guy is the passenger who is not talked about in the papers.

The stone field rattles the bottom plate of the back of the station wagon. By changing the place of the plate, you can change the height of the space.

“But this is a light album. The cage weighs a dozen kilos, plus the dog. What is the durability of this?”

A small dog cage could fit a lot more in the Corolla, Kivipelto thinks.

We borrow a couple of cages for the test from Pete's Dog Supplies next door. A small cage fits well in the back, a medium size requires lowering the bottom plate.

Then a surprise dawns: the door of the medium-sized cage cannot be opened.

“You have to be a small dog if you want to fit the cage back here.”

In his opinion, you should go to the car dealership with cages, children and seats. Of course, you can order custom-made products, but they are expensive for someone who changes cars often.

After lowering the plate, the door of the medium-sized dog cage slams into the back of the Corolla.

All so switches to mode.

Female journalists who make car reviews emphasize this. The international jury consisting of them chose the huge Kia EV9 electric car the best car in the world. It's a “big family electric bus”, like HS described the car in his own review.

The Kivipello family has two spacious cars: a Mitsubishi SUV and a Škoda long station wagon.

“The starting point should be that the ride can fit everything I want to take with me. You always get by with a big one, not with a too small one.”

For many an expensive, efficient and often also small sports car is a status symbol that makes the neighbor jealous.

“Maybe you can recover from it with help,” Kivipelto grins.

“Whatever star or logo is on the bow, it doesn't matter to me. As an investment professional, a car is at least not an investment. I value the size of the stock portfolio more than an expensive car.”

Then there is the fact that cars are designed for men. It turns out From the book Invisible Women, which Kivipelto gives as a reading recommendation while sitting in the front seat. At 163 centimeters, he is wearing the lower part of the seat belt.

“This goes up quite a bit, in my car I think it's lower. It is critical that it does not rise to the stomach.”

In her opinion, female drivers should focus on the adjustments and safety of the front seat in the car dealership.

“I would always like to know if the car has been tested with safety dolls of the female type“, he says and quips sarcastically: “Has the car manufacturer taken into account the fact that this can also be driven by a woman?”

“I would be quite critical of what kind of adjustments there are in the driver's seat,” Kivipelto instructs those traveling to the car dealership.

Automotive industry repeats the mantra that you need to get a car to the need. In car fever, reason gets blurred when emotions and style start to burn the keys.

“Most people need that car to run their everyday lives. What are the really important things? They are not related to those sophisticated details,” says Kivipelto.

“It doesn't matter if the car's acceleration is this, this or that. Of course, from a safety point of view, it is important that the car does not get stuck in the motor junction, but at least I am not going to the track.”

One mundane detail has not been checked. Is it possible to switch the roof light of the rear seat on or off without reaching from the front seat of the Corolla?

“Kids knock it on or want it on.”

Can't find a separate button, aijai.