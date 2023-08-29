Driving while intoxicated without fear of fines. It happens in Japan, in the southwestern city of Fukuoka. An initiative taken following the principle that only if you have awareness can you understand the danger you are running. As well as the possible consequences. So the local driving school recently began offering drink-controlled driving experiences as part of a police campaign to persuade “overconfident” drivers never to drive after drinking. A strategy, therefore, hopefully adopted to reduce road deaths related to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The initiative comes on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the death of three Fukuoka children, two boys aged three and four and their one-year-old sister, who died after the car in which their family was traveling was hit by an employee of the municipality driving under the influence of alcohol. As explains the GuardianRecently, two Mainichi Shimbun reporters took part in the experiment: one drove drunk, the other observed the situation sober while sitting in the passenger side.

The drivers must tackle, first sober, three sections of road; a slalom, an S-curve and a series of tight turns. Hyelim Ha, the journalist involved in the experiment, then got behind the wheel after consuming a 350ml can of beer, a cup of Umeshu wine and Shochu liquor, both mixed with water, within an hour. The journalist, who on the breathalyzer test resulted in a blood alcohol content double the limit allowed in Japan (0.15 mg), had a rapid heartbeat and cold hands, but despite this he claimed to feel able to drive .

A misplaced trust, as witnessed by my colleague who remained sober, Rokuhei Sato, the car driven by the drunk journalist accelerated and slowed down repeatedly and for no reason, without following a correct trajectory, not even along the straight stretch. Hyelim Ha made it through the first slalom leg before being stopped at the start of the S-curve by the school’s vice principal, Shojiro Kubota. The reason? The motorist entered the bend at a higher speed than allowed, ending up invading the oncoming lane. An error which, if committed on a public road, could have caused a terrible road accident.

“Even if alcohol impairs the ability for people to drive,” Shojiro Kubota told the Japanese newspaper. – such as cognitive ability, judgment and ability to operate the vehicle, the driver thinks he is driving safely and this is precisely the danger of drink driving.

According to the Japanese police, many drivers who drive while intoxicated without an accident develop a sense of “invincibility” that drives them to repeat the same dangerous behaviors. According to data cited by local newspapers, the probability of dying in a road accident is seven times greater if one of the drivers is behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol.