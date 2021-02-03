No Result
Driving conditions are very bad, there was a lot of snow in Helsinki at night

February 3, 2021
Due to its poor traffic, the rescue service recommends a teleworking day if possible.

Driving is very bad due to a snowstorm in Uusimaa and Kymenlaak, warns weather Institute.

The state-owned transport company Fintraffic also warns of bad driving conditions in the southern part of Finland. According to it, in addition to snowfall, icy road surfaces and dusty snow worsen driving conditions.

After five in the morning, snow fell in many places in the southern part of Finland, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said in its weather report. On the south coast, snowfall has been heavy in places.

Due to the bad weather, the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department, for example, also called for caution in traffic due to bad weather.

In Helsinki, there has been quite a lot of snow on the streets during the night, and early in the morning the majority of the streets were plowed. In Helsinki, the snowfall was forecast to continue at least until the morning.

